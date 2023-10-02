Utes Add Talented Local Safety To 2024 Recruiting Class

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football added the commitment of local safety Davis Andrews out of American Fork to their 2024 recruiting class Monday afternoon.

Andrews is a three-star product who has long been connected to Notre Dame, but the tides shifted recently in Utah’s favor, hence his commitment. In addition to Notre Dame and Utah, Andrews has held offers from UCLA, Arizona, and BYU.

The talented safety and long-time Ute fan, plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before playing for his college team.

Davis Andrews will be signing with @Utah_Football as part of the 2024 recruiting class. Nice pickup for the #Utes of another top-tier in-state recruit.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 3, 2023

Utah’s 2024 Recruiting Class So Far

Andrews’ commitment becomes Utah football’s tenth of the 2024 class which includes the best of the best out of the state of Utah.

Andrews will be joining forces with top in-state quarterback Isaac Wilson along with offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia and defensive end Kash Dillon out of the Beehive State.

The Utes have also secured the pledges of wide receiver David Washington, running back Lamar Radcliff, athlete Hunter Andrews, safety Jeilani Davis, cornerback Sammie Hunter, and linebacker Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes.

Utah has recently seen unprecedented success out on the recruiting trail the past few seasons and 2024 look to be trending in a similar direction.

The 2023 Utah football signing class was the highest-rated ever in program history coming off the heels of back-to-back Pac-12 Titles and Rose Bowl appearances.

