Seahawks Tie Franchise Record With 11 Sacks In Thumping Of Giants
Oct 2, 2023, 9:57 PM
SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks went into New York and absolutely dominated the Giants in a 24-3 thrashing on Monday Night Football.
The Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks beat Giants 24-3, improve to 3-1
Injuries were initially the big storyline with the Seahawks in this one as Jamal Adams left on the first drive with a concussion and Geno Smith missed a drive with a knee injury and both starting guards going down in the first half.
But by the end of the game, the big story was the Seahawks’ defense, which tied a franchise record with 11 – that’s right, 11! – sacks of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. It tied a franchise record set back in 1986 when Seattle shut down the Raiders 37-0.
The #Seahawks are 3-1 after a dominant night on defense to beat the Giants 24-3.
Watch the big plays here.https://t.co/h54k1qh3qD
— Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) October 3, 2023
Rookie Devon Witherspoon – who also had an interception he returned for a touchdown – had two sacks, as did Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Uchenna Nwosu.
Seattle Seahawks’ Witherspoon returns 1st interception for TD, has 2 sacks
Additionally, Myles Adams, Mario Edwards and Boye Mafe each picked up a sack of Jones.
There were so many sacks that the Seahawks’ social media team was unable to post them all, but here are a few of them, starting first with a big blitz off the edge by Witherspoon.
A 🥄 sack.
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/ooxTXlB4D2
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023
Edwards’ sack was a big one as it happened early and it resulted in a fumble deep in New York territory. The Seahawks wound up scoring a touchdown a few plays later.
Sack ➡️ Fumble
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/oCCaWoAVS9
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023
Wagner, who had a whopping 17 tackles in addition to his two sacks, picked up one them in the third quarter on this blitz.
Just Bobby Wagner being him.
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/nYim8zEkWR
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023
Sack No. 10 came courtesy of second-year edge rusher Boye Mafe, who now has two on the year, just one off his 2022 total.
Sack No. 10 on the night!
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/2VzvbF0BBH
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 3, 2023
In addition to the 11 sacks, the Seahawks picked up two interceptions and a fumble recovery while allowing just one Giants field goal. It’s the fewest points the Seahawks have allowed in a single game since a 40-3 win over the New York Giants in Week 14 of 2020.
Seattle Seahawks’ Jamal Adams’ return ends after 9 plays with concussion
