Seahawks Tie Franchise Record With 11 Sacks In Thumping Of Giants

Oct 2, 2023, 9:57 PM

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks went into New York and absolutely dominated the Giants in a 24-3 thrashing on Monday Night Football.

The Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks beat Giants 24-3, improve to 3-1

Injuries were initially the big storyline with the Seahawks in this one as Jamal Adams left on the first drive with a concussion and Geno Smith missed a drive with a knee injury and both starting guards going down in the first half.

But by the end of the game, the big story was the Seahawks’ defense, which tied a franchise record with 11 – that’s right, 11! – sacks of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. It tied a franchise record set back in 1986 when Seattle shut down the Raiders 37-0.

Rookie Devon Witherspoon – who also had an interception he returned for a touchdown – had two sacks, as did Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks and Uchenna Nwosu.

Seattle Seahawks’ Witherspoon returns 1st interception for TD, has 2 sacks

Additionally, Myles Adams, Mario Edwards and Boye Mafe each picked up a sack of Jones.

There were so many sacks that the Seahawks’ social media team was unable to post them all, but here are a few of them, starting first with a big blitz off the edge by Witherspoon.

Edwards’ sack was a big one as it happened early and it resulted in a fumble deep in New York territory. The Seahawks wound up scoring a touchdown a few plays later.

Wagner, who had a whopping 17 tackles in addition to his two sacks, picked up one them in the third quarter on this blitz.

Sack No. 10 came courtesy of second-year edge rusher Boye Mafe, who now has two on the year, just one off his 2022 total.

In addition to the 11 sacks, the Seahawks picked up two interceptions and a fumble recovery while allowing just one Giants field goal. It’s the fewest points the Seahawks have allowed in a single game since a 40-3 win over the New York Giants in Week 14 of 2020.

Seattle Seahawks’ Jamal Adams’ return ends after 9 plays with concussion

Utes Add Talented Local Safety To 2024 Recruiting Class

Utah football added the commitment of local safety Davis Andrews out of American Fork to their 2024 recruiting class Monday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lebron James, NFL Stars Defend Zach Wilson Over Media Jabs At N.Y. Jets QB

LeBron James joined NFL stars in defending Jets QB Zach Wilson after he received jabs from the media after Sunday Night Football.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jack Bouwmeester Named To Ray’s Eight For Second Straight Week

Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester has been a force for the Utes on special teams in 2023 and Ray's Eight recognized it for a second week in a row.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Anecdotes From Utah Jazz Media Day

The Utah Jazz wrapped up an abbreviated media day on Monday as the team prepares to head to Hawaii to open training camp.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU, West Virginia Make Jumps Entering Red River Week

Week six Big 12 Power Rankings as the Cougars and Mountaineers make leaps.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

All Three Jazz Rookies Healthy After Difficult Summer

After dealing with various injuries over the summer, all three Utah Jazz first-round picks are healthy and excited to begin their NBA careers.

7 hours ago

