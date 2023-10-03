Biden says that all 10 drugs targeted for the first Medicare price negotiations will participate
Oct 3, 2023, 8:35 AM
(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
It's that time of year again! Fat bear week is back! allowing the public to vote on which bears are fattening up the most for hibernation.
2 minutes ago
Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty in Delaware to three federal firearms charges filed after the implosion of an earlier deal to resolve a long-running investigation.
12 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump has returned to a New York court for the second day of his business fraud trial.
2 hours ago
A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in upstate New York has been found safe following a two day search.
4 hours ago
Rep. Matt Gaetz on Monday moved to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the top House leadership post, offering a motion to vacate the chair on the House floor – a rare procedural move that can be used to force a vote to remove the speaker.
13 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump was in court on Monday for the start of his civil fraud trial in New York, a case in which he and his company are accused of deceiving banks, insurers and others by misstating his wealth for years in financial statements.
14 hours ago
