On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday

Oct 3, 2023, 10:05 AM

Fat Bear Week is happening and voting begins on Wednesday. Bears line up at the falls at Katmai Nat...

Fat Bear Week is happening and voting begins on Wednesday. Bears line up at the falls at Katmai National Park & Preserve this past summer waiting for salmon upon which to chomp. Mandatory Credit: Courtesy N. Boak/Katmai National Park

CNN's Profile Picture

BY  FORREST BROWN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Hey, fans of the annual Fat Bear Week online contest out of Alaska – it’s on!

It was touch and go there this past weekend while politicians in Washington raced to secure a last-minute deal to keep federal government services running until mid-November. Fat Bear Week was one of the programs that would have been halted during the shutdown.

But with a stopgap funding measure in place, bear fans can now turn their attention to the voting that matters to them: selecting a winner in the annual contest for the big lugs of Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska.

The 12 contestants were revealed at 7 p.m. ET Monday, and the public can start voting noon Wednesday ET, according to Katmai’s webpage on the contest.

Voting will conclude on October 10. The National Park Service said more than 1 million votes were cast for the 2022 contest, which was won by hefty bear 747 after a cheating scandal briefly disrupted the voting process.

How it works and this year’s fat bears

Anyone who follows NCAA basketball brackets each March will recognize this stripped-down version.

“Rangers create a tournament style bracket pitting individual bears against each other. The public then votes to see who will advance each round,” according to the webpage. You can go to  www.fatbearweek.org to vote.

The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:

• 32 Chunk: A large adult male with narrowly set eyes, a prominent brow ridge and a distinctive scar across his muzzle. Even at his leanest, Chunk carries substantial fat reserves. Chunk on!
• 128 Grazer: She’s a large adult female with a long, straight muzzle and blond ears. During late summer and fall, Grazer has grizzled, light brown fur and is often one of the fattest bears of Brooks River, where many of the Katmai bears feed.
• 151 Walker: A large adult male, he’s a frequent user of Brooks Falls and often has easy access to productive fishing spots because of his size and disposition.
• 164 Bucky Dent: A medium-sized adult male, he created his own fishing spot at the very base of Brooks Falls at the edge of the deepest plunge pool, a place other bears seldom use.
• 284 Electra: She’s a medium-sized adult with perky ears, a long neck and prominent shoulder hump. She’ll fish the lower river and has two known litters of cubs, whom she fiercely protects.
• 402 bear: A large adult female, 402 has medium brown fur and crescent or apostrophe-shaped ears when viewed from front or back. Her claim to fame: Eight known litters, the most of any bear currently at Brooks River.
• 428 bear: A pudgy, 3.5-year-old subadult bear, 428 has blond ears and grizzled, light brown fur.  As an independent bear in 2023, she’s navigated the river without her mama’s guidance for the first time.
• 435 Holly: She’s large adult female with blond ears and pale, tan-colored claws. By early autumn, she is usually very fat with grizzled blond fur. She’s a remarkable mom, having raised one injured cub and adopting another cub years later. She’s currently a single bear.
• 480 Otis: He’s a medium-large adult male with a blocky muzzle and a floppy right ear. Otis was 4 to 6 years old when he was first identified in 2001, and he’s now one of the older male bears at Brooks River.
• 747 bear: The 2022 winner is a large adult male with a blocky muzzle and floppy ears. He has become a giant among bears, once estimated to weigh 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms).
• 901 bear: She’s a medium-sized adult female with blond-rimmed, triangular ears. 901’s fur is golden brown in early summer and grizzled-brown in late summer. One of her three cubs disappeared in mid-September.
• 806 Jr.: Rounding out the list is this male first-year cub with long, shaggy brown fur and a short, pointed muzzle. This feisty club fishes with mom (806) and on several occasions this year was swept downstream or over the waterfall.

Learn much more about the 2023 bears and see before/after shots at this NPS site or at Explore.org.

Live cam

The live cam from the Brooks River at Katmai is a popular online feature.

The contest is fun way to highlight the rhythm of life for bears foraging on the salmon of the Brooks and other rivers and streams at this park in coastal southwest Alaska as they prepare for their winter hibernation.

For these bears, fat is good. They must eat a year’s worth of food in six months in order to survive their long winter slumber.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Matt Gaetz...

Haley Talbot, Kristin Wilson and Clare Foran, CNN

Matt Gaetz moves to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

Rep. Matt Gaetz on Monday moved to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the top House leadership post, offering a motion to vacate the chair on the House floor – a rare procedural move that can be used to force a vote to remove the speaker.

13 hours ago

Charlotte Sena was last seen Saturday evening, authorities said. (Sena family)...

Michelle Watson, Artemis Moshtaghian and Lauren Mascarenhas

Search for 9-year-old girl who vanished on a New York camping trip enters critical stage

The family of Charlotte Sena, who went missing Saturday evening in upstate New York, is asking the public for help as authorities ramp up their search for the 9-year-old they fear could have been abducted.

23 hours ago

Miss Utah USA Noelia Voigt is crowned as Miss USA 2023. (Photo: Miss USA. Copyright VVV Global Ent....

Alex Rees, CNN

Utah’s Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023

Noelia Voigt of Utah was crowned the new Miss USA in Reno, Nevada, at the culmination of the 2023 pageant at the Grand Sierra Resort on Friday night.

3 days ago

Cars drive through slight flooding on Ocean Avenue amid heavy rain on September 29 in the Flatbush ...

Mary Gilbert, Eric Zerkel and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

New York City in state of emergency as torrential rain floods subways, roads and basements

Torrential rain caused flooding that closed roads, disrupted subway service and overwhelmed basements in the New York City area.

4 days ago

Netflix is shutting down its DVD-by-mail business Mandatory Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty I...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Netflix shutters its DVD rental business, marking the end of the red envelope era

Netflix will send out its last red envelope on Friday, marking an end to 25 years of mailing DVDs to members.

5 days ago

President Joe Biden will announce the construction of an Arizona library in honor of his longtime f...

Jeremy Diamond and Shania Shelton, CNN

Biden announces library in honor of longtime friend John McCain in Arizona

President Joe Biden announced the construction of an Arizona library in honor of the late Republican Sen. John McCain.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday