How To Watch Game Night Live: Roy Royals @ Bountiful Redhawks

SALT LAKE CITY – Game Night Live returns for Week 9 with a Game of the Week matchup featuring pair of Region 5 foes in the Roy Royals and the Bountiful Redhawks.

KSL Sports' Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Week 9

Roy Royals @ Bountiful Redhawks

The Redhawks are scheduled to host the Royals at Bountiful High School on Friday, October 6

Previous Meeting

Roy and Bountiful last played each other on September 21, 2018. After Bountiful took a 14-0 lead, the Royals bounced back and outscored the visitors, 24-7, over the final 36 minutes of the contest. Roy beat Bountiful, 24-21.

Jaden Harris, Cade Harris, and Carson Hill each scored touchdowns for the Royals.

Royals and Redhawks in 2023

The season, the Redhawks own a 5-3 record. Bountiful will enter the Week 9 meeting with Roy having won its last three games. The Redhawks own wins over Farmington, Viewmont, Northridge, Clearfield, and Box Elder. Bountiful has only lost to Herriman, Farmington, and Olympus. All three losses came in the first three weeks of the season.

The Royals own a 6-2 record after the first eight weeks of the season. Roy has won its last three games. The Royals own victories over Fremont, Weber, Clearfield, Bonneville, Woods Cross, and Viewmont. The Royals’ losses came against American Fork and Box Elder.

Kickoff between Roy and Bountiful is slated for 7 p.m. (MDT).

