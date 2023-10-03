FEMA to conduct nationwide test of emergency alert system Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a national test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The test will hit millions of cell phones across the country through the Wireless Emergency Alerts and will be on radio and television through the Emergency Alert System.

The test will happen at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET so 12:20 p.m. MST for Utahns on Oct. 4.

According to FEMA, the national test will help ensure that the wireless alerts and emergency alert system continue to be effective ways to warn the public about emergencies, particularly national-level emergencies.

All major U.S. wireless providers participate in the emergency alerts and will transmit the signal to their subscribers.

If your cell phone is on and within range of a cell tower, you should receive the national test.