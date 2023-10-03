On the Site:
Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #15 Truck Robinson

Oct 3, 2023, 11:39 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 15 is forward Truck Robinson.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Truck Robinson’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 15 – Truck Robinson

Signed as a free agent in the summer of 1977, Robinson had a brief, but noteworthy tenure as a member of the New Orleans Jazz.

After a promising start to his career as a member of the Washington Bullets and Atlanta Hawks, Robinson found his stride in New Orleans becoming only the second member of the Jazz to earn an All-Star nod.


During his one full season in New Orleans, Robinson led the NBA in both minutes played, and rebounds per game, while pushing the Jazz to a 39-43 record, which stood as the highwater mark for the first nine seasons of the franchise’s existence.

In 125 appearances as a member of the Jazz, the bruising forward averaged 23.2 points and 14.9 rebounds in 43 minutes per game, and is one of only four players in team history to earn All-NBA First Team honors.

Robinson is the franchise’s all-time leader in both minutes and rebounds per game, ranks fifth in points per game, and tenth in blocks at 1.1 per contest.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season. You can see the full list here.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

