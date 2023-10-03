Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll Week Six

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is fully underway and that means it’s time for week six of the Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll.

Each Tuesday on KSL Sports, Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Sarah Houssain rank the 26 teams in the Big 12 and PAC-12 throughout the season.

Based on this season’s developments, here’s a look at the week six reactions for the Big-PAC Power Poll.

RANK TEAM RECORD LAST RESULT NEXT OPPONENT LAST RANKING Week Six 26 Stanford 1-4 L Oregon 42-6 BYE 26 25 Arizona State 1-4 L California 24-21 vs. Colorado 3-2 25 24 Houston 2-2 L Texas Tech 49-28 BYE 19 23 Cincinnati 2-3 L BYU 35-27 BYE 22 22 Iowa State 2-3 L Oklahoma 50-20 vs. TCU 3-2 18 21 Oklahoma State 2-2 BYE vs. Kansas State 4-1 20 20 California 3-2 W Arizona State 24-21 vs. Oregon State 4-1 21 19 Texas Tech 2-3 W Houston 49-28 @ Baylor 2-3 23 18 Baylor 2-3 W Central Florida 36-35 vs. Texas Tech 2-3 24 17 Colorado 3-2 L USC 48-41 @ Arizona State 1-4 17 16 Central Florida 3-2 L Baylor 36-35 @ Kansas 4-1 13 15 Arizona 3-2 L Washington 31-24 @ USC 5-0 16 14 TCU 3-2 L West Virginia 24-21 @ Iowa State 2-3 11 13 UCLA 3-1 BYE vs. Washington State 4-0 14 12 BYU 4-1 W Cincinnati 35-27 BYE 15 11 West Virginia 4-1 W TCU 24-21 BYE 12 10 Kansas State 3-1 BYE @ Oklahoma State 2-2 10 9 Kansas 4-1 L Texas 40-14 vs. UCF 3-2 9 8 Utah 4-1 L Oregon State 21-7 BYE 5 7 Oregon State 4-1 W Utah 21-7 @ California 3-2 8 6 Washington State 4-0 BYE @ UCLA 3-1 6 5 Oklahoma 5-0 W Iowa State 50-20 @ Texas 5-0 7 4 USC 5-0 W Colorado 48-41 vs. Arizona 3-2 4 3 Oregon 5-0 W Stanford 42-6 BYE 3 2 Washington 5-0 W Arizona 31-24 BYE 2 1 Texas 5-0 W Kansas 40-14 vs. Oklahoma 5-0 1

The University of Utah tumbled from the fifth spot in the rankings to eighth after falling to Oregon State, while BYU climbed from 15 to 12 after earning their first victory in Big 12 play.

The top four teams remain unchanged with Texas, Washington, Oregon, and USC all staying unbeaten through week five.

