UPDATE: Missing man found

UPDATE: A man missing from Layton, Utah has been located. The family is thankful for the help of the community.

LAYTON — A man from Layton, Utah has been missing since Saturday night.

Austin Hyde was last seen in Layton, Utah on Saturday at approximately 8:30 p.m. wearing red and black plaid pajamas. He is believed to be driving a 2002 Black Honda Accord with a broken front bumper and a Taco Bell sticker on the driver’s window along with two Ragnar stickers on the rear passenger’s window.

Hyde is 5’9″ and 175 pounds.

Family members said he left all of his belongings behind including his phone, computer, and Apple Watch.

Lt. Lyman with Layton Police Department said Austin is in the database as a missing person and does have a mental health diagnosis, but is high functioning.

At this time, Lyman said police don’t believe he’s in danger.

Family said that due to his mental health challenges, they are worried about him.

Anyone with information should call Layton Police Department and reference case number 23-26061.