KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Week 8 Recap

Oct 3, 2023, 2:01 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 8 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind went through the best games and performances from Week 8, including Alta’s win over Brighton. Also, the best of rural, 5A, and 6A.

Watch the full recap in the video at the top of the story.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Bountiful High School, where the Redhawks will host the Roy Royals. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, October 6. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

BYU Athletics Plans To Reseat LaVell Edwards Stadium Following 2023 Season

With demand for Cougars tickets growing, BYU Athletics announced a plan to reseat LaVell Edwards Stadium after the 2023 season.

34 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Mountain West Releases USU Men’s Basketball National TV Slate

The Utah State Aggies men's basketball program will play ten nationally televised games during the 2023-24 Mountain West season.

36 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Utah Football Top Three Plays From September

The month of September is in the books for Utah football and there were some memorable plays that got the Utes to 4-1 on the season.

50 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Cooper Legas Preparing To Start For Utah State With Hillstead Injured

With starter McCae Hillstead unable to practice, Cooper Legas is preparing to take the snaps as Utah State gets reads to host Colorado State.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

Utah State Not Going To Rush McCae Hillstead Back From Concussion

LOGAN, Utah – Stopping short of ruling McCae Hillstead out on Saturday against Colorado State, Blake Anderson doesn’t sound optimistic about Hillstead’s ability to play against the Rams. Utah State’s head coach appeared on KSL Sports Zone to talk Aggie football with Hans & Scotty G. on Tuesday, October 3. “He’s not ready yet, he won’t […]

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll Week Six

The college football season is fully underway and that means it’s time for week six of the Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll.

3 hours ago

