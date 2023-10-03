On the Site:
Mountain West Releases USU Men's Basketball National TV Slate

Oct 3, 2023, 2:33 PM

LOGAN, Utah –The Utah State Aggies men’s basketball program will play ten nationally televised games during the 2023-24 Mountain West season.

The Aggies will appear on CBS Sports Network five times, FS1 four times, and FOX once. The Mountain West Conference announced its TV schedule on Tuesday, October 3.

RELATED: Utah State Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Schedule

USU doesn’t appear on national TV until back-to-back road contests at UNLV (CBSSN) on Saturday, Jan. 13 and at New Mexico (FS1) on Tuesday, January 16.

In February, the Aggies national exposure leaps with five national TV slots during the abbreviated month. Utah State takes on San Diego State (FOX) on Saturday, Feb. 3 before back-to-back nationally televised home games at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. USU hosts Boise State (FS1) on February 10, before facing Wyoming (FS1) on Wednesday, February 14.

Utah State closes the season with five consecutive national TV time slots. They play at Colorado State (CBSSN) on Saturday, February 17 before finishing the month at home against San Diego State (CBSSN) on Tuesday, Feb, 20.

In March, USU hosts Air Force (FS1) on Friday, March 1. The Aggies end their road schedule at San Jose State (CBSSN) before wrapping up the regular season at home against New Mexico (CBSSN) on Saturday, March 6.

RELATED: Danny Sprinkle Introduced As Man To Execute Utah State Hoops Vision

Utah State 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Schedule

The Aggies open the Danny Sprinkle era with an exhibition game against Division II Montana State University Billings. Sprinkle’s USU team will lace it up for real just three nights later when they welcome South Dakota Mines into the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Monday, November 6.

to play in the Cayman Islands Classic November 19-21 as part of its non-conference schedule. Utah State will play 12 non-conference games including rematches from the 2022 season at Bradley (Nov. 11) and hosting  San Diego (Dec. 6). San Francisco will travel to face the Aggies at the Delta Center on Saturday, December 16.

Utah State begins Mountain West play at Air Force on Tuesday, January 2. The regular season concludes with New Mexico traveling to the Spectrum on March 9. The 2024 Mountain West Basketball Championships will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV March 10-16.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

USU basketball games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

