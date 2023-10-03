BYU Athletics Plans To Reseat LaVell Edwards Stadium Following 2023 Season

PROVO, Utah – With demand for Cougars tickets growing by the day, BYU Athletics announced a plan to reseat LaVell Edwards Stadium after the conclusion of the 2023 season.

The process will affect the north and south end zone areas.

Important changes coming to @BYUFootball season tickets for the 2024 season. — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) October 3, 2023

Current season ticket holders will automatically receive a time slot where they can pick new seats. Others can fill out a ticket interest form to get in on the action. Timeslots for selecting tickets will be given out based on priority points and Cougar Club level.

Sideline seats will be reseated every year while the end zone areas are able to be renewed.

More information on the Cougar Club, priority points, and the reseating process can be found here.

The best backdrop in college football pic.twitter.com/HifPSfivxD — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) September 30, 2023

Big 12’s New Members See Excitement In Sales, Rising Donations

Cincinnati, Houston, UCF, and BYU knew Big 12 membership would have its privileges when they accepted invitations two years ago. As they’ve begun competing in the league, ticket and merchandise sales have soared and donations have set records.

Fueled by facility projects underway or on the drawing board and bolstered by increased revenue from donations and media rights, all four plan to compete for championships soon in a conference that will expand further with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah in 2024.

For now, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU are soaking in their new environment.

Can Confirm…. The Cougar Tail is Legit. 😁 Thank you for the hospitality Provo! pic.twitter.com/cxlfROyVgG — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 30, 2023

BYU played as an independent for 12 years following decades in the Mountain West and its previous iterations. The school sold all 40,000 of its football season tickets by April, the earliest ever, and the women’s soccer and volleyball teams set single-game attendance records in the first month of their seasons.

“I know Cougar Nation has wanted this for so long,” said David Almodova, BYU’s senior associate athletic director for external relations. “We’ve felt like we should have been a part of it for so long. Now that the opportunity is here, we want to take full advantage of it.”

Sales of BYU gear set records the past three years and are up 9.6% this year, BYU managing director of retail services Mark Clegg said, and was fueled by a promotion offering a fan pack of goodies to customers who spent, appropriately, $112.

