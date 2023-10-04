On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

KSL story helps woman find laptop with critical information

Oct 3, 2023, 6:57 PM | Updated: 7:13 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Margaret McIntyre was already hoping for one miracle involving her daughter’s health.

She never thought hoping for a second miracle, involving her laptop, would come true.

“Getting it back means the world,” she said. “With everything in the world today, we need some feel-good stories.” 

And boy, does this one make you feel good about the world. 

Last week, KSL reported that Margaret’s laptop was misplaced at the Salt Lake Airport. 

The person helping with her daughter’s wheelchair put someone else’s laptop in Margaret’s bag by mistake after going through security.

She didn’t realize it until she was already on the plane and was worried because that laptop had important information regarding her daughter’s rare genetic disorder.

“It has everything to do with my daughter’s medical history. Her clinical trial. The information they need,” McIntyre said.

They were in Salt Lake because that clinical trial is at the University of Utah.

It turns out Lindsay Boerens, who lives in Utah, knew all about a missing laptop because her husband found out he had someone else’s after flying out of Salt Lake last week on a work trip.

“He opened it up and it was password-protected, but it did say Margaret’s name, which prompted us to at least try and look on the internet for who she is, but there are a lot more Margaret McIntyre’s than I would have expected,” Boerens said with a laugh.

However, on Monday, Boerens was scrolling through news stories when she came across the story about a missing laptop.

And when she read Margaret McIntyre’s name, she knew.

It was like, oh my gosh, I can’t believe we have it,” Boerens said.

Boerens got in touch with  KSL TV’s Alex Cabrero, who connected her to McIntyre. Long story short, the great laptop mishap was solved.

“I was so glad to finally know who she is and that we were going to be able to connect and get it back to her,” Boerens said.

To add to the story, the laptop McIntyre had belonged to Boerens’ husband.

McIntyre is planning on coming back to Salt Lake City in a couple of weeks for her daughter’s clinical trial.

She and Boerens are planning on meeting to exchange laptops.

“I really think we’re going to have a lifelong friendship,” said McIntyre. “Which is actually just the cherry on the top.”

