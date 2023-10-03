Jazz Notes: Lauri Markkanen Is Ready To Be A Leader This Season For Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – After completing his military service requirement and competing in the FIBA World Cup, Lauri Markkanen is ready to be a leader for the Utah Jazz in 2023-24.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt recapped the Utah Jazz’s Media Day.

What was your favorite moment from the @utahjazz’s media day?@BensHoops and @ChandlerHoltKSL recap the entire day, the Damian Lillard trade, and more on the Jazz Notes podcast! #TakeNote #NBA pic.twitter.com/vC88tJahEZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 3, 2023

There were a lot of impressive interviews from the Jazz players.

The rookies all said that they were healthy and in good spirits. John Collins is committed to Utah and excited to get the season started. Maybe most importantly, Lauri Markkanen is prepared to take on a more intensive leadership role in his second year with the Jazz.

RELATED: Jazz Offer John Collins ‘Refreshing’ New Environment

“I always try to show up and lead by example. Holding each other accountable and trying to be more connected with the guys. We still have older guys and we all step up.” Lauri Markkanen on being a leader in a younger locker room 🫡#TakeNote — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 2, 2023

Not to say that Markkanen hasn’t already been a leader for this Jazz team.

RELATED: Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown – #17 Lauri Markkanen

After his debut season in Utah and another year of leading the Finnish National Team, Markkanen said that he’s ready to take another step in the upcoming season.

“I’m trying to improve on (last year). Having a better year is a motivator for me. At the end of the day, playing at that level is going to help us win games.” Lauri Markkanen on playing at an all-star level ⭐️#TakeNote — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 2, 2023

One of the best interviews of the day came from none other than Kelly Olynyk.

After a busy summer with Team Canada that resulted in a FIBA medal, Olynyk is prepared for whatever role he is put into with new arrivals in Utah’s frontcourt.

Olynyk said that he’s played many different roles in his career and he prides himself on his versatility.

“My role has been a lot different every year. One of the things I can bring to a team is versatility and fluidity. If we need spacing or creation or a leader, that’s something I can bring.” Kelly Olynyk on potentially having a different role this year 🤝#TakeNote — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 2, 2023

The Utah Jazz kick off their preseason this Sunday with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Hawaii.

The Jazz Notes podcast, hosted by Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt, keeps you up-to-date with Utah Jazz news from on and off the court every week. Check back on Tuesday afternoons for the latest episode!

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.