Jazz Notes: Lauri Markkanen Is Ready To Be A Leader This Season For Utah

Oct 3, 2023, 5:49 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After completing his military service requirement and competing in the FIBA World Cup, Lauri Markkanen is ready to be a leader for the Utah Jazz in 2023-24.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt recapped the Utah Jazz’s Media Day.

There were a lot of impressive interviews from the Jazz players.

The rookies all said that they were healthy and in good spirits. John Collins is committed to Utah and excited to get the season started. Maybe most importantly, Lauri Markkanen is prepared to take on a more intensive leadership role in his second year with the Jazz.

Not to say that Markkanen hasn’t already been a leader for this Jazz team.

After his debut season in Utah and another year of leading the Finnish National Team, Markkanen said that he’s ready to take another step in the upcoming season.

One of the best interviews of the day came from none other than Kelly Olynyk.

After a busy summer with Team Canada that resulted in a FIBA medal, Olynyk is prepared for whatever role he is put into with new arrivals in Utah’s frontcourt.

Olynyk said that he’s played many different roles in his career and he prides himself on his versatility.

The Utah Jazz kick off their preseason this Sunday with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Hawaii.

The Jazz Notes podcast, hosted by Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt, keeps you up-to-date with Utah Jazz news from on and off the court every week. Check back on Tuesday afternoons for the latest episode!

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

