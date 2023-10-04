West Jordan police closing in on attempted abduction suspect

WEST JORDAN — Police say they have identified a potential suspect in the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl at a store in Jordan Landing. They’re also addressing concerns about public safety, and why it took more than a week to alert the public to the incident.

“We found that what was reported, especially with the security footage, matched up with this dark-skinned female that attempted to forcefully take the 4-year-old child from the store,” said Dirk Petersen, spokesperson and detective with the West Jordan Police Department.

The attempted abduction occurred on Thursday, Sept. 21, at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Ross Dress for Less in Jordan Landing, according to Petersen, as the woman tried to forcefully take the child someone intervened.

“We’re grateful this was unsuccessful, were grateful that in the end, the silver lining, is this child is returned to their family,” Petersen said.

Petersen said the family took time to process what had happened before reporting the incident to West Jordan police the following day. Verifying what happened with employees and witnesses then took several days.

“That can be a tricky thing, with different schedules, gathering information of those who were involved,” Petersen said.

On Monday, West Jordan police released security video from the store showing the suspect, a woman described as 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 200 pounds with blonde hair – possibly dreadlocks or braids. They also released an image of a light-colored SUV she left the store in.

“From that, we’ve been able to receive tips and leads that are directing us towards a possible suspect who we are actively engaged in contacting right now,” Petersen said.

Petersen said the child involved in the attempted abduction is OK. He added he’s thankful for the community’s help in trying to locate the suspect in her case.

“The kid is doing great with family,” Petersen said.