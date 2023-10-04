On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Utah leaders say House stripping McCarthy of speaker position is ‘hypocrisy’

Oct 3, 2023, 7:36 PM

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listens to a question during a press conference on ...

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listens to a question during a press conference on funding for the southern border at the U.S. Capitol Building on September 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republicans have expressed their wish for funding for the border to be at the forefront of legislation to fund the government ahead of the government shutdown. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah representatives expressed their disapproval of the House’s historic vote Tuesday to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House.

Rep. Blake Moore, during an interview with KSL NewsRadio, said McCarthy being voted out — a first in U.S. history — was “hypocrisy at its finest.”

Moore said a “small band of individuals” in the House were complaining about the House not being able to finish 12 full appropriations bills, but “they themselves were actually some of the biggest saboteurs of making it so that couldn’t happen.”

“This was an entire attempt to undermine Speaker McCarthy and it’s been the case for the last nine months. It’s based on attention, it’s based on narcissism,” Moore said.

Moore said the House chamber was somber as the vote was carried out and “there wasn’t any excitement that went on.” He said there was no substantive reason to oust McCarthy, and it was instead “one of those things where people let personal pettiness get in the way and the American people are worse off for it.”

In a statement released on social media, Moore said Republicans maintaining their majority in the House is “the American people’s only line of defense against Biden’s crippling agenda and massive spending packages.”

He cited the American Rescue Plan Act as the cause of spending, regulation and increased inflation that have “weakened” the county.

“Today, Matt Gaetz and seven other members put our ability to hold the line against the Biden administration’s out-of-control agenda in jeopardy by working with Democrats to oust our Republican Speaker instead of moving forward with votes on our conservative policies and appropriations bills,” Moore said. “Today’s vote was not about Kevin McCarthy’s performance as speaker or disagreement over the House Republican agenda. Today’s vote was about Matt Gaetz and his insatiable desire for attention.”

Rep. John Curtis said in a statement on social media that Congress “set a new low today.”

Republicans turning on Republicans and Democrats standing around with lighter fluid and matches. No one’s interest was served with the removal of Kevin McCarthy. Instead of working on the budget, the border and run-away inflation we’re reenacting our high school years,” Curtis said. “I stand ready to work with any reasonable member of Congress to put this back together again and work on the real problems of our day.”

Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert also weighed in on social media.

“I’m disappointed in the House’s actions today,” Herbert said. It is a sad day for both Republicans and Democrats, and more importantly a sad day for America.”

On Monday, prior to the vote, Utah Rep. Burgess Owens also criticized Gaetz’s plan to remove McCarthy.

“On the other side, we have a guy like Gaetz,” Owens said. “I don’t think he’s worked with anybody. He’s just not a person that is pulling us together. At the same time, everything he’s doing right now seems to be very self-centered, to push us apart.”

