SLC police searching for suspects who escaped motel room after hourslong SWAT standoff

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say no arrests were made following an eight-hour search and standoff after two suspects cut a hole in a motel room ceiling and escaped the building.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said their investigation started Tuesday afternoon after officers saw a stolen motorcycle abandoned at the Main Street Motel, located near 1500 S. Main Street.

Police reviewed surveillance video that showed the suspect going inside a motel room, so they secured the area and attempted to communicate with the suspect inside the room.

“During the investigation, officers learned the man had access to a knife and that there was a second person inside the motel room,” police said. “Officers believe the man did in fact barricade himself in the room.”

Officers said the second person had an active felony warrant for her arrest, and she also refused to exit the room. The on-scene commander then requested the assistance of SLCPD SWAT and crisis negotiators.

SWAT officers breached the room around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and discovered the suspects had cut a hole in the motel room ceiling and accessed the attic. SWAT officers searched the motel’s attic and crawl spaces and they believe the two likely escaped the motel.

The location of the two suspects is unknown as of Wednesday morning, but police said their identities are known to law enforcement. Detectives will review the case and work to conduct additional follow-up, including working to locate the two suspects involved in this case. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 801-799-3000.

Main Street was closed between Bryan Avenue and Kensington Avenue during the incident; all road closures were lifted early Wednesday morning.