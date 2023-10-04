On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Qualtrics announces cuts to reduce workforce by around 15%

Oct 4, 2023, 7:11 AM | Updated: 7:15 am

People register for Qualtrics X4: The Experience Management Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

BY KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based tech company Qualtrics announced on Wednesday it is cutting around 780 jobs from its workforce as it restructures.

GeekWire reported the privately held experience-management software company, co-headquartered in Provo, Utah, and Seattle, will lay off 780 employees. The Deseret News reported that in addition to the layoffs, the company plans to redefine and shuffle hundreds of other positions, according to an email from Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin that went out to employees Wednesday morning.

“Rapid hiring was essential to enable our growth up to this point, but it also created complexity that does not support continued growth at our scale,” Serafin wrote in the memo. “Simply put, the organizational structures, work processes and the way we made decisions previously don’t work for the company we’ve become, or the company we aspire to be.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

