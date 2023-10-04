Travis Kelce Reps BYU Cougars On New Heights Podcast

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is all over the headlines these days with his relationship to superstar Taylor Swift.

But when he’s not playing or hanging out with Swift, he’s holding it down on his podcast, “New Heights.”

BYU fans likely enjoyed the October 4 episode of Kelce’s show.

During his latest episode of the New Heights Podcast with older brother Jason (Philadelphia Eagles center), Travis was sporting a BYU football jersey.

Why did Travis Kelce wear a BYU football jersey?

You’re probably wondering why in the world was Travis Kelce, of all people wearing BYU Cougars gear. Well, it’s quite simple. Kelce’s alma mater, Cincinnati, took on BYU last week in Provo in the first-ever Big 12 game at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

In Kelce’s tight end room with the Chiefs is former BYU alum Matt Bushman. Then, of course, Kelce’s head coach, Andy Reid, is a BYU grad. There are other BYU individuals with the Chiefs as well, such as assistant running backs coach Porter Ellett.

Kelce had a “gentlemen’s bet” on the BYU/Cincinnati game with BYU guys involved with the Chiefs.

The bet went in favor of the BYU guys as the Cougars came out on top 35-27.

BYU/Cincinnati game

“We had a good gentlemen’s bet because we’ve got a handful of BYU guys and a couple of UC fellas. It was an even line the entire week so we just went with the win or loss. Just straight up, and sure enough, Cincinnati lost by seven,” Kelce said on the October 4 edition of the New Heights Podcast. “So my bet was if I lost, I had to wear a BYU jersey on the show. And, of course, if they lost they all had to drink a beer with me. I’m kidding they didn’t agree to that. But I did bet them and said you have to come to a Vegas pool party at least.”

Picturing Matt Bushman or Andy Reid at a Las Vegas pool party would have been quite the sight. Instead, BYU took care of business against Kelce’s Bearcats and got their first Big 12 win.

The jersey that Kelce was wearing featured his No. 87 and had his name on the back. It appeared to be a game-worn jersey as it had rips under the shoulders. Former BYU long snapper Britton Hogan, who wore No. 87 last year, said on X that it might be his jersey.

“I think that’s my old jersey,” wrote Hogan.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

