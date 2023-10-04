On the Site:
Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #14 Gordon Hayward

Oct 4, 2023, 11:43 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 14 is forward Gordon Hayward.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Gordon Hayward’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 14 – Gordon Hayward

Though his reputation was marred by his surprising decision to sign with the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017, Hayward is unquestionably one of the top small forwards in Jazz history.

Acquired by the Jazz with the ninth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Hayward steadily grew into one of the league’s most well-rounded wing players.


Over 516 appearances in Utah, Hayward averaged 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 37 percent from the three-point line.

After a four-year playoff hiatus, Hayward helped lead the Jazz back to the postseason in 2017, averaging 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 11 games including an upset win over the heavily favored Los Angeles Clippers in a seven-game series.

Hayward ranks among the top ten for the Jazz all-time in three-pointers made (fourth), free-throws (sixth), assists (ninth), steals (tenth), and points (ninth), and is one of 16 Jazz players to be selected to the All-Star team.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season. You can see the full list here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

