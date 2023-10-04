Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #14 Gordon Hayward

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 14 is forward Gordon Hayward.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Gordon Hayward’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 14 – Gordon Hayward

Though his reputation was marred by his surprising decision to sign with the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017, Hayward is unquestionably one of the top small forwards in Jazz history.

Acquired by the Jazz with the ninth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Hayward steadily grew into one of the league’s most well-rounded wing players.



Over 516 appearances in Utah, Hayward averaged 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 37 percent from the three-point line.

After a four-year playoff hiatus, Hayward helped lead the Jazz back to the postseason in 2017, averaging 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 11 games including an upset win over the heavily favored Los Angeles Clippers in a seven-game series.

Hayward ranks among the top ten for the Jazz all-time in three-pointers made (fourth), free-throws (sixth), assists (ninth), steals (tenth), and points (ninth), and is one of 16 Jazz players to be selected to the All-Star team.

