On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Oops! Nobel chemistry winners are announced early in rare slip-up

Oct 4, 2023, 4:15 PM

Permanent Secretary of the Royal Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren, center, announces the winner of...

Permanent Secretary of the Royal Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren, center, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, at the Royal Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexi Ekimov for discovery and synthesis of quantum dots. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)

(Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY KARL RITTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS


STOCKHOLM (AP) — The most prestigious and secretive prize in science ran headfirst into the digital era Wednesday when Swedish media got an emailed press release revealing the winners of the Nobel Prize in chemistry and the news prematurely went public.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said it was investigating.

About four hours before the official announcement was planned Wednesday, several Swedish media received a press release from the academy revealing that U.S.-based scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov had won the 2023 chemistry prize for their work on quantum dots.

The Associated Press did not receive the press release in advance and decided not to publish the names until confirmed by the academy, but many Swedish media organizations did. Many were suspicious of the email at first. They published the information, however, since the academy didn’t write it off as false, merely insisting that the final decision on a winner had not yet been taken.

“We don’t know what happened,” the academy’s secretary-general, Hans Ellengren, told The Associated Press. “This is very unfortunate, and we regret very much that that this happened. Exactly what happened I can’t tell, because we don’t know ourselves.”

The five-member Nobel Prize committees spend months whittling down lists of nominations before the full academy makes its official decision on the day of the award, announcing Nobel winners at a scheduled news conference.

Wednesday’s premature press release reinforced suspicions that the final decision is just a formality, since material including background information on the winners must be prepared in advance.

More importantly, it showed the difficulty of keeping anything secret for long in the age when virtually everything is online.

“It is an important principle that the prize winners are the first to find out, and that everyone else finds out afterward at the same time,” the former head of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Göran Hansson, told news agency TT. “But in the electronic era the leaks can occur in different ways than in the newspaper era.”

Until just under a decade ago, the academy sent a courier to AP and other news agencies carrying an envelope with the names of the winners. The courier would be connected to the academy by phone and wait for a cue to hand over the envelope at the moment the prize committee started reading the names of the winners.

The academy stopped the practice since the awards were being announced simultaneously on the digital platforms of the Nobel Prizes.

It is not the first time the names of winners slip out before the Nobel announcements. The literature prize, in a particular, was plagued by leaks in recent decades. And in 2010, Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet published the name of the medicine winner in advance.

TV4, public broadcaster SVT and news agency TT were among the Swedish media who received the news release by email at 7:31 a.m., just over four hours ahead of the scheduled prize announcement at 11:45 a.m.

Ellengren, the academy’s secretary-general, said it would not comment on the exact process of nominating and awarding Nobel Prize laureates.

“The actual decision is not made until the academy meets the very same day as we announce the prize,” he said.

For the official press release to be published in advance is extremely rare, said Fredrick Malmberg, head of news at Swedish television station TV4.

“I have worked since 1995 at TV4 and I cannot remember anything like this before,” he said. “It is incredible.”

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of...

Associated Press

Biden suggests he has path around Congress to get more aid to Ukraine

President Biden said Wednesday there may be another way around Congress to continue to provide aid to Ukraine. He says he will discuss his plan in a major speech.

5 hours ago

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson stands beside a photo of Duane "Keffe D" Davis during ...

Rio Yamat and Ken Ritter

Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting will appear in a court in Las Vegas

The man facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas 27 years ago is due to make his first appearance before a Nevada judge.

8 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks as he arrives for the second day of his civil fraud trial at N...

Michael R. Sisak, Bobby Caina Calvan and Jennifer Peltz

After judge’s rebuke, Trump returns to court for 3rd day for fraud lawsuit trial

Former President Donald Trump is back at New York civil fraud trial for a third day Wednesday after running afoul of the judge by denigrating a key court staffer in a social media post.

9 hours ago

Toddlers dance during play time at Living Water Child Care and Learning Center as center director J...

Associated Press

Child care programs just lost thousands of federal dollars. Families, providers scramble to cope

After two years of receiving federal subsidies, 220,000 child care programs across the country were cut off from funding Saturday Utah

19 hours ago

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters hours after he was ousted as Speaker of the Hous...

Associated Press

House speaker chaos stuns lawmakers, frays relationships and roils Washington

Lawmakers who had been sitting in stunned silence gasped at the declaration: The office of speaker “is hereby declared vacant. ”

20 hours ago

Baltimore police car behind many emergency vehicles with lights...

CNN

Police: Multiple shooting victims at Morgan State after ‘active shooter situation’

Baltimore police are responding to an active shooter situation involving multiple victims at Morgan State University Tuesday night, the department confirmed to CNN.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Oops! Nobel chemistry winners are announced early in rare slip-up