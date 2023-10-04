Students explore careers with help of tech company

WEST JORDAN — Most students are probably familiar with the question, what do you want to be when you grow up? Choosing a career path is a big decision. KSL TV tells us how a local tech company is trying to help.

The Jordan school district is teaming up with YouScience, a Utah based education and career technology company to expose students to a variety of career fields.

Starting in seventh grade, students take aptitude tests and learn more about opportunities in career and technical education – outside the traditional 4-year college path. By tenth grade, they look back at how their interests have changed and pinpoint what they’re interested in and what they’re good at.

“We just think it will be a game changer in how students look at their futures, whether it’s what they are doing in high school or after high school, post-secondary studies, university, or jumping right into the career field. We are just excited about what that does for students,” Jason Skidmore, CTE Director, Jordan School District.

Parents have access to this info as well so they can help students come up with a plan.

Statewide more than 120,000 Utah students have participated in the YouScience program.