KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 9

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 8 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 9 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 9 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 9

Dropped out of Top 25: Herriman

25. San Juan Broncos, 8-0, 3-0 2A South (#25)

Previous Result: Win vs. Grand, 62-7.

Next Up: @ Delta on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM.

24. Granger Lancers, 5-3, 3-0 Region 4 (#24)

Previous Result: Win at Taylorsville, 67-8.

Next Up: @ Cyprus on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

23. Olympus Titans, 4-3, 2-2 Region 6 (#23)

Previous Result: Bye Week

Next Up: vs. Highland on Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM.

22. Provo Bulldogs, 6-2, 4-0 Region 8 (#21)

Previous Result: Win at Spanish Fork, 29-22.

Next Up: vs. Uintah on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM.

21. Alta Hawks, 5-3, 2-3 Region 6 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 6 Brighton, 24-10.

Next Up: @ Skyline on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM.

20. Roy Royals, 6-2, 4-1 Region 5 (#22)

Previous Result: Win vs. Viewmont, 43-16.

Next Up: @ Bountiful on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

19. Lone Peak Knights, 3-5, 1-2 Region 3 (#13)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 2 Skyridge, 41-15.

Next Up: @ No. 9 Lehi on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

18. Box Elder Bees, 7-1, 4-1 Region 5 (#14)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Bountiful, 34-28.

Next Up: @ Woods Cross on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM.

17. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 7-1, 2-1 Region 11 (#20)

Previous Result: Win at Logan, 52-14.

Next Up: vs. Bear River on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

16. Sky View Bobcats, 8-0, 4-0 Region 11 (#18)

Previous Result: Win vs. Green Canyon, 21-7.

Next Up: @ Mountain Crest on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM.

15. Bingham Miners, 4-4, 3-0 Region 2 (#17)

Previous Result: Win vs. Riverton, 31-6.

Next Up: @ No. 1 Corner Canyon on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

14. Springville Red Devils, 6-2, 3-1 Region 7 (#15)

Previous Result: Win vs. Maple Mountain, 31-23.

Next Up: vs. Orem on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM.

13. Syracuse Titans, 6-2, 2-1 Region 1 (#12)

Previous Result: Win vs. Fremont, 42-7.

Next Up: @ Layton on Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM.

12. Davis Darts, 7-1, 3-0 Region 1 (#16)

Previous Result: Win at Layton, 31-21.

Next Up: @ Farmington on Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM.

11. Brighton Bengals, 6-2, 4-1 Region 6 (#6)

Previous Result: Loss at Alta, 24-10.

Next Up: vs. Queen Creek (AZ) on Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM.

10. West Panthers, 4-3, 4-0 Region 6 (#11)

Previous Result: Win at Highland, 36-15.

Next Up: vs. East on Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM.

9. Lehi Pioneers, 6-2, 1-2 Region 3 (#9)

Previous Result: Win at Westlake, 31-6.

Next Up: vs. No. 19 Lone Peak on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

8. Park City Miners, 8-0, 5-0 Region 10 (#10)

Previous Result: Win vs. Jordan, 35-0.

Next Up: @ Tooele on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM.

7. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 7-1, 4-0 Region 9 (#8)

Previous Result: Win at Hurricane, 61-7.

Next Up: vs. Pine View on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

6. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 6-1, 2-1 Region 2 (#7)

Previous Result: Win at No. 19 Herriman, 33-24.

Next Up: vs. Riverton on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM.

5. Pleasant Grove Vikings, 7-1, 2-1 Region 3 (#4)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 5 American Fork, 31-10.

Next Up: @ No. 2 Skyridge on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

4. American Fork Cavemen, 7-1, 2-1 Region 3 (#5)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 4 Pleasant Grove, 31-10.

Next Up: @ Westlake on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

3. Timpview Thunderbirds, 6-2, 4-0 Region 7 (#3)

Previous Result: Win vs. Wasatch, 44-7.

Next Up: @ Maple Mountain on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

2. Skyridge Falcons, 8-0, 3-0 Region 3 (#2)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 13 Lone Peak, 41-15.

Next Up: vs. No. 5 Pleasant Grove on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers, 7-1, 3-0 Region 2 (#1)

Previous Result: Win at Copper Hills, 49-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 15 Bingham on Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Bountiful High School, where the Redhawks will host the Roy Royals. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, October 6. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

