NBA Stars Show Interest In Playing For USA Basketball In 2024 Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY – As every NBA team hosted their media day ahead of the 2023-24 season, multiple American stars put their name in the hat for USA Basketball and the 2024 Olympics.

From first-timers to legends, here’s what the USA Basketball roster could look like in the 2024 Olympics.

Who Will Be On The USA Basketball Roster In 2024 Paris Olympics

Very few players have officially committed to playing for USA in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Some players showed interest while others simply said they would make the decision following the NBA season.

Here is a list of players who showed interest in playing for Team USA.

The players who expressed interest today in playing for Team USA next summer in the Olympics are: Kevin Durant

Bam Adebayo

DeMar DeRozan

Devin Booker

Bradley Beal

Jaylen Brown

Donovan Mitchell

Khris Middleton

Julius Randle

Zach LaVine

Aaron Gordon

Fred VanVleet

Brook Lopez… — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 2, 2023

There are a few key names not on this list.

One of the biggest being two-time MVP and four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry.

Curry has had a lot of success in his career but he said that performing in the Olympics is one thing that he hasn’t done yet.

“I want to be playing. It’s the one thing I haven’t done. … I definitely want to be there, I definitely want to be on the team.” Steph Curry on the 2024 Olympics 👀 pic.twitter.com/SPuENNASfe — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 2, 2023

The two Los Angeles Lakers stars also played with the idea of wearing USA on their chest next summer.

LeBron James said that it shouldn’t be too big of a physical toll and he is considering it. Anthony Davis said that if Team USA calls, he will gladly join the team.

LeBron wants to represent Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics and is leading a group of players including Steph, KD, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond per @ShamsCharania, @joevardon Devin Booker, Dame, De’Aaron Fox, and Kyrie also have “serious interest” pic.twitter.com/IDOEOSOP1s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2023

Verbal Commitments To Team USA

The truth is, at this point, we have no clue who will be on the final Olympic roster.

With an 82-game season ahead of them, injuries and other personal situations could prevent any player from representing the USA in Paris.

However, there are some players who have said they will definitely play for Team USA assuming they are ready and available.

“I will be playing in the Olympics next year.” Kevin Durant on playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/iaQr6c9BP7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 2, 2023

The biggest names are Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis.

Curry saying that winning the Olympics is something he hasn’t done and he wants to be on the team is about as close to a commitment as it gets.

Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker also said that he will play in the Olympics for Team USA.

Kevin Durant: “I will play in the Olympics.” Devin Booker on playing in the Olympics: “I’ll do it.” LeBron James: “Yeah I do. I do have interest” It seems like the Dream Team 2.0 is getting assembled ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics! pic.twitter.com/2TVJfUAtFI — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) October 2, 2023

It’s very fair to say that basketball fans can expect Durant, Curry, Booker, James, and Davis to play in the Olympics next summer.

Who do you want to see rep the red, white, and blue in Paris next summer?

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.