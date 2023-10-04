On the Site:
NBA Stars Show Interest In Playing For USA Basketball In 2024 Olympics

Oct 4, 2023, 12:19 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – As every NBA team hosted their media day ahead of the 2023-24 season, multiple American stars put their name in the hat for USA Basketball and the 2024 Olympics.

From first-timers to legends, here’s what the USA Basketball roster could look like in the 2024 Olympics.

Who Will Be On The USA Basketball Roster In 2024 Paris Olympics

Very few players have officially committed to playing for USA in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Some players showed interest while others simply said they would make the decision following the NBA season.

Here is a list of players who showed interest in playing for Team USA.

There are a few key names not on this list.

One of the biggest being two-time MVP and four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry.

Curry has had a lot of success in his career but he said that performing in the Olympics is one thing that he hasn’t done yet.

The two Los Angeles Lakers stars also played with the idea of wearing USA on their chest next summer.

LeBron James said that it shouldn’t be too big of a physical toll and he is considering it. Anthony Davis said that if Team USA calls, he will gladly join the team.

Verbal Commitments To Team USA

The truth is, at this point, we have no clue who will be on the final Olympic roster.

With an 82-game season ahead of them, injuries and other personal situations could prevent any player from representing the USA in Paris.

However, there are some players who have said they will definitely play for Team USA assuming they are ready and available.

The biggest names are Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis.

Curry saying that winning the Olympics is something he hasn’t done and he wants to be on the team is about as close to a commitment as it gets.

Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker also said that he will play in the Olympics for Team USA.

It’s very fair to say that basketball fans can expect Durant, Curry, Booker, James, and Davis to play in the Olympics next summer.

Who do you want to see rep the red, white, and blue in Paris next summer?

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

