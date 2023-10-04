BYU Football’s Top Plays From First Month Of 2023 Season

On the Site:
Oct 4, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


PROVO, Utah – One month is already in the rearview mirror for BYU football in the 2023 season. It has been a wild, entertaining start to life in the Big 12 Conference, with BYU jumping out to a 4-1 start.

Here’s a look back at the month of September with the top three BYU football plays.

1. BYU WR Chase Roberts snags one-handed TD catch against Arkansas

Midway through the fourth quarter, with the game against Arkansas tied at 31, BYU QB Kedon Slovis tossed a pass to the endzone for wide receiver Chase Roberts. The former American Fork High star had the best catch of his BYU career, a one-handed grab for a touchdown.

Just watch for yourself if you need a refresher.

Roberts’ catch put BYU on top as the Cougars left Fayetteville with a 38-31 win over Arkansas.

The touchdown grab was the No. 1 play on ESPN’s SportsCenter for September 16, 2023.

2. Slovis to Keanu Hi…oh wait, Chase Roberts for a score against Cincinnati

Chase Roberts appears on this list for a second time. Last Friday, during BYU’s first Big 12 win against fellow league newcomer Cincinnati, Kedon Slovis escaped defenders and let a pass fly downfield. It appeared to be intended for wide receiver Keanu Hill. Instead, it landed in the hands of Roberts.

Roberts then turned on the jets and showed his top-end speed for a 59-yard touchdown reception.

3. Jakob Robinson picks off SHSU to give BYU football a shutout

BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson has a pick-six to his name this season. That took place last week against Cincinnati. But I gave a slight edge to Robinson’s first interception of the season, a takeaway against Sam Houston in the opening week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The reason for that is because it was a defensive battle. BYU ended up winning 14-0, but Sam Houston was knocking on the door of scoring points and tying the game. But Robinson made an athletic play to go up and pick off the ball against Bearkat QB Keegan Shoemaker.

It kept the shutout intact as BYU football blanked an opponent for the first time since 2014.

Robinson finished that Sam Houston game with two interceptions.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

