Casey Scott surprises drivers with gas cards and cinnamon rolls
Oct 4, 2023, 12:44 PM
NORTH SALT LAKE — It’s Wednesday, so Casey Scott joined us with free gas cards, bro hugs and some cinnamon rolls for a few lucky drivers!
Oct 4, 2023, 12:44 PM
UDOT crews have closed a lane on a southbound Interstate 15 overpass in central Utah due to a large pothole.
2 hours ago
A 5-year-old child is in critical condition after falling out of a window Tuesday evening.
2 hours ago
A man is facing several felony charges accusing him of throwing furniture from his 14th-floor Salt Lake hotel room into the swimming pool below.
2 hours ago
The Jordan school district is teaming up with YouScience, a Utah based education and career technology company to expose students to a variety of career fields.
3 hours ago
A group of researchers and other prominent figures are seeking the help of thousands to solve the Great Salt Lake's woes once and for all, as the lake's water levels remain well below the healthy mark even after a welcomed bump from Utah's record snowpack earlier this year.
4 hours ago
Utah-based tech company Qualtrics announced on Wednesday it is cutting around 780 jobs from its workforce as it restructures.
8 hours ago
