LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott surprises drivers with gas cards and cinnamon rolls

Oct 4, 2023, 12:44 PM

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY CASEY SCOTT


NORTH SALT LAKE — It’s Wednesday, so Casey Scott joined us with free gas cards, bro hugs and some cinnamon rolls for a few lucky drivers!

(UDOT)...

Josh Ellis

SB I-15 lane closed in Juab County due to large pothole

UDOT crews have closed a lane on a southbound Interstate 15 overpass in central Utah due to a large pothole.

2 hours ago

Driver killed...

Eliza Pace

5-year-old in critical condition after falling from window

A 5-year-old child is in critical condition after falling out of a window Tuesday evening.

2 hours ago

A man was charged Tuesday with throwing furniture from the 14th floor of the Little America hotel i...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man threw furniture from 14th floor of Little America, tried to grab officer’s gun, charges say

A man is facing several felony charges accusing him of throwing furniture from his 14th-floor Salt Lake hotel room into the swimming pool below.

2 hours ago

FILE - A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021. A trial of a four-da...

Tamara Vaifanua

Students explore careers with help of tech company

The Jordan school district is teaming up with YouScience, a Utah based education and career technology company to expose students to a variety of career fields.

3 hours ago

Water levels are pictured in the Great Salt Lake on July 20. A group's new initiative seeks to buil...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘Our state is up to the task’: New initiative seeks to solve Great Salt Lake’s woes

A group of researchers and other prominent figures are seeking the help of thousands to solve the Great Salt Lake's woes once and for all, as the lake's water levels remain well below the healthy mark even after a welcomed bump from Utah's record snowpack earlier this year.

4 hours ago

People register for Qualtrics X4: The Experience Management Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Ce...

Josh Ellis

Qualtrics announces cuts to reduce workforce by around 15%

Utah-based tech company Qualtrics announced on Wednesday it is cutting around 780 jobs from its workforce as it restructures. 

8 hours ago

