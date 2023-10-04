On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Utah Football Receives 2024 Ram Trucks In NIL Deal

Oct 4, 2023, 1:03 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The 85 scholarship athletes for Utah football received 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn trucks as part of an NIL deal with the Crimson Collective and FTW360 in a surprise Wednesday afternoon.

In return for the trucks, each athlete is expected to pick a community service project within the year to complete. In addition to receiving the trucks, the insurance and lease is covered so long as the student-athlete is on scholarship.

There has been a lot of noise and concern since the emergence of NIL for the Utes who are known for finding and developing under-the-radar talent as well as bringing high-level talent of potential poaching and tampering from other schools. The Crimson Collective and FTW360 just sent a powerful message they have resources to care for and provide lucrative deals for their student-athletes too.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

