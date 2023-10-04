Utah Football Receives 2024 Ram Trucks In NIL Deal

SALT LAKE CITY – The 85 scholarship athletes for Utah football received 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn trucks as part of an NIL deal with the Crimson Collective and FTW360 in a surprise Wednesday afternoon.

In return for the trucks, each athlete is expected to pick a community service project within the year to complete. In addition to receiving the trucks, the insurance and lease is covered so long as the student-athlete is on scholarship.

There has been a lot of noise and concern since the emergence of NIL for the Utes who are known for finding and developing under-the-radar talent as well as bringing high-level talent of potential poaching and tampering from other schools. The Crimson Collective and FTW360 just sent a powerful message they have resources to care for and provide lucrative deals for their student-athletes too.

