SB I-15 lane closed in Juab County due to large pothole

MONA, Juab County — Utah Department of Transportation crews have closed a lane on a southbound Interstate 15 overpass in central Utah due to a large pothole.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office said the pothole goes completely through the bridge and this will be a major closure that will take a week or possibly longer to repair.

The on- and off-ramps at Exit 233 will remain open, but state Route 54, also known as 300 North in Mona, is closed underneath the overpass.

Drivers who need to access northbound I-15 from Mona can use Old Highway 91 to go to Santaquin. All traffic exiting northbound I-15 at Exit 233 will have to get back on I-15 and go north to Santaquin.

Northbound drivers can also use Exit 228 in Nephi and detour to Mona via S.R. 41 and Old Highway 91.