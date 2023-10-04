5-year-old in critical condition after falling from window

HERRIMAN — A 5-year-old child is in critical condition after falling out of a window Tuesday evening.

According to Sgt. Josh Jennings with Herriman Police Department, at approximately 5:14 p.m. the boy was waving at his mom through the window screen when the screen gave out and he fell 16 feet.

The child was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Officers said the mother has been cooperative with police.

Jennings reminded the public to keep windows closed and locked with small children around because those screens do pop out.