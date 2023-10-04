BYU’s Lauren Gustin Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball star Lauren Gustin leads the Cougars into its first season in the Big 12 Conference.

The nation’s leading rebounder from last season is viewed as one of the top players in BYU’s new league home.

On Wednesday, Gustin was named a preseason Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection entering the 2023-24 campaign.

“Lauren has become the rock for this team,” said BYU head coach Amber Whiting. “She is the type of leader every team needs both because of what she says and, more importantly, through the example she sets for the other women. I am so grateful for Lauren, for all she’s done for this team and I am excited to watch her lead us into this new era of BYU women’s basketball.”

Lauren Gustin was the nation’s leading rebounder last year

Last season, Gustin averaged 16.1 points and 16.7 rebounds per game.

Gustin was the only BYU player that earned preseason All-Big 12 recognition. One of Gustin’s former BYU teammates, Shaylee Gonzales, who now plays for the Texas Longhorns also earned Honorable Mention on the preseason All-Big 12 squad.

Those two will face off against each other in the regular season finale on March 2 in Austin.

BYU opens the 2023-24 season on November 7 at Montana State, their inaugural Big 12 schedule on December 30 in Ft. Worth against TCU.

The Big 12’s preseason player of the year is Rori Harmon from Texas. Preseason newcomer of the year is Baylor’s Jada Walker. Then, freshman of the year honors went to Madison Booker from Texas.

Preseason All-Big 12 Team for the 2023-24 season

* = Unanimous selection

Sarah Andrews, Baylor*

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor

Emily Ryan, Iowa State

Zakiyah Franklin, Kansas

Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas*

Gabby Gregory, Kansas State*

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Skylar Vann, Oklahoma

DeYona Gaston, Texas

Rori Hamon, Texas*

JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions

Lauren Gustin, BYU

Holly Kersgieter, Kansas

Serena Sundell, Kansas State

Lior Garzon, Oklahoma State

Sedona Prince, TCU

Shaylee Gonzales, Texas

Aaliyah Moore, Texas

Bailey Maupin, Texas Tech

