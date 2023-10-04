On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU’s Lauren Gustin Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition

Oct 4, 2023, 2:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball star Lauren Gustin leads the Cougars into its first season in the Big 12 Conference.

The nation’s leading rebounder from last season is viewed as one of the top players in BYU’s new league home.

On Wednesday, Gustin was named a preseason Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection entering the 2023-24 campaign.

“Lauren has become the rock for this team,” said BYU head coach Amber Whiting. “She is the type of leader every team needs both because of what she says and, more importantly, through the example she sets for the other women. I am so grateful for Lauren, for all she’s done for this team and I am excited to watch her lead us into this new era of BYU women’s basketball.”

Lauren Gustin was the nation’s leading rebounder last year

Last season, Gustin averaged 16.1 points and 16.7 rebounds per game.

Gustin was the only BYU player that earned preseason All-Big 12 recognition. One of Gustin’s former BYU teammates, Shaylee Gonzales, who now plays for the Texas Longhorns also earned Honorable Mention on the preseason All-Big 12 squad.

Those two will face off against each other in the regular season finale on March 2 in Austin.

BYU opens the 2023-24 season on November 7 at Montana State, their inaugural Big 12 schedule on December 30 in Ft. Worth against TCU.

The Big 12’s preseason player of the year is Rori Harmon from Texas. Preseason newcomer of the year is Baylor’s Jada Walker. Then, freshman of the year honors went to Madison Booker from Texas.

Preseason All-Big 12 Team for the 2023-24 season

* = Unanimous selection

Sarah Andrews, Baylor*

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor

Emily Ryan, Iowa State

Zakiyah Franklin, Kansas

Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas*

Gabby Gregory, Kansas State*

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Skylar Vann, Oklahoma

DeYona Gaston, Texas

Rori Hamon, Texas*

JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions

Lauren Gustin, BYU

Holly Kersgieter, Kansas

Serena Sundell, Kansas State

Lior Garzon, Oklahoma State

Sedona Prince, TCU

Shaylee Gonzales, Texas

Aaliyah Moore, Texas

Bailey Maupin, Texas Tech

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Looking For Competition, Team Bonding In Hawaii

The Utah Jazz are looking to field a productive training camp in Hawaii as they prepare to open up the 2023-24 season.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Receives 2024 Ram Trucks In NIL Deal

The 85 scholarship athletes for Utah football received a Ram truck as part of an NIL deal with the Crimson Collective and FTW360.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football’s Top Plays From First Month Of 2023 Season

Looking back at the top plays from September for the BYU football team.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Stars Show Interest In Playing For USA Basketball In 2024 Olympics

As every NBA team hosted their media day, multiple American stars put their name in the hat for USA Basketball and the 2024 Olympics.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 9

Week 8 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #14 Gordon Hayward

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 14 is forward Gordon Hayward.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

BYU’s Lauren Gustin Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition