Lowe: Jazz Explored Jrue Holiday Trade

Oct 4, 2023, 3:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Before he landed with the Boston Celtics, the Utah Jazz reportedly explored trade options for All-Star guard Jrue Holiday.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Jazz kicked the tires on a trade for Holiday before the Portland Trail Blazers ultimately sent the guard to Celtics in a blockbuster move.

“Utah was in it, I’m not sure they were on the final, final Jrue Holiday list because they’re just not going to be good enough,” the ESPN insider said on the Lowe Post podcast.

The Jazz have one of the NBA’s deeper rosters but enter the season without an obvious starter at point guard.

After a 37-win campaign in 2022-23, Holiday, along with the addition of forward John Collins, would have marked a significant commitment to winning this season.

“I like that Utah was in on it because Utah has so many picks from so many different places that they have the luxury of saying you know what, ‘If we get a really good player, a really good role model for our young guys who also clears up what is kind of a cluster you-know-what of random guards all put together, and have so much stuff left over, why not?’”

The Jazz have a handful of guards vying for the starting point guard spot including veterans Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, but neither played the role full-time last season.

After moving Mike Conley at last year’s trade deadline, the Jazz closed the season with a point guard by committee approach with Clarkson, Collins, Kris Dunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker all getting an opportunity.

After selecting Keyonte George with the 16th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the point guard room is even more talented than it was to close last season.

What Could Jazz Have Traded For Jrue Holiday?

While the Jazz may have explored a trade for Holiday, it’s unclear what they may have offered the Trail Blazers for the veteran guard.

Boston landed in a Holiday in a package that included guard Malcolm Brogdon, center Robert Williams, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and a 2024 Golden State Warriors first rounder.

The Jazz could have matched the Celtics offer by including any combination of proven veterans, expiring contracts, and young players, plus a number of their 13 future first-round draft picks.

However, Holiday can opt out of his contract after this season, and at 33 years old, is likely looking to extend his career with a contender.

With no guarantee the guard would stick in Utah long-term, the Jazz are likely better off with their current collection of veterans and draft picks.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

