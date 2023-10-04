Police seek missing and endangered Bountiful woman

BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing, endangered woman.

Police are searching for 33-year-old Bobbi Jo Larose, who was last seen on Sept. 26, in Bountiful. Larose has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’5″ tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Larose’s whereabouts should contact the Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000 and reference case 20-0247.

Anyone who spots Larose should call 911.