Vernal officer hit by fleeing suspect, police say

VERNAL — A woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of hitting a Vernal police officer with her vehicle while trying to flee.

Officers were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance at 153 E. 600 North when they saw a woman, later identified as Shiloh Wyasket, 34, attempting to flee the scene with two children in her vehicle, Vernal police said in a statement.

While fleeing the scene, police said the woman hit another vehicle, one of the officers, and tried to hit a second officer. She then led officers on a chase and collided with another police vehicle before being apprehended south of Vernal, around 4000 S. Vernal Avenue, police said.

Wyasket was booked into the Uintah County Jail for investigation of negligently operating a motor vehicle causing injury, interference with an arresting officer and driving under the influence of alcohol, among other things.