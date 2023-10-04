2 arrested in shooting of 14-year-old boy in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN — Two men have been arrested in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in West Jordan on Tuesday that police say may be gang-related.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg about 3 p.m. Tuesday near Alabama Avenue and Jordan Village Road, according to police. The boy’s injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

Detectives from the Metro Gang Unit were able to identify two possible suspects by their monikers. Both suspects are documented gang members whom detectives have dealt with before, according to a police booking affidavit.

Tuesday evening, Macen Lucas Loutensock, 19, and Elijah Timothy David Carter, 18, were each booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury. Carter was also arrested for investigation of aggravated child abuse, shooting at a person, and obstruction of justice. Loutensock was also arrested for investigation of child abuse.

According to surveillance video collected by investigators, Loutensock got out of a car and ran toward the victim while holding a bat. Witnesses say the teen agreed to fight Loutensock if he agreed to put the bat down, according to the affidavit. The two then fought.

“In the video, you can see Macen punching (the teen) and throwing him to the ground multiple times. Macen is also observed attempting to kick (the teen) while he is trying to get up from the ground,” the affidavit states.

Carter is then seen on video reaching into his waistband.

“The video had audio where a single gunshot can be heard as (the teen) and Elijah are engaged in an active physical altercation. In the video, you hear and can see a female scream, ‘Elijah, what … did you do?!’ Elijah is then observed turning and running away, stumbling to the ground, and a firearm can be seen in his hand,” police wrote in the arrest report.

After he was arrested, Carter allegedly claimed that he was trying to pistol whip the teen when his gun went off.

“When investigators asked Elijah what his intent was for shooting (the teen), Elijah told investigators that he was trying to hurt him,” the affidavit states.

A metal baseball bat was also collected at the scene by police as evidence.

Both men were also arrested in September for “causing significant, gang-related, damage to Jackson Park,” according to Salt Lake police.

On Sept. 1, officers were called late at night to the park, 481 N. Grant Street, on a report of extensive gang-related graffiti. Carter and Loutensock were still both at the park when police arrived, according to a police booking affidavit. They were each arrested for investigation of property damage, and police noted they could be charged by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office with a first-degree felony due to the amount of damage caused plus a gang enhancement penalty.