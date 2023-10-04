On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Hosts Sporting KC In Final Regular Season Home Game

Oct 4, 2023, 4:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake and Sporting KC will face off on Saturday in RSL’s final home game of the 2023 regular season.

Kansas City looks to win out and get into the playoffs while RSL attempts to secure its spot at the top of the West.

RSL, Sporting KC Attempt To Break Draw Streak

RSL and Kansas City have played twice in 2023. Both games ended in 2-2 draws.

They last played on July 12. After trailing 2-0 at halftime, Danny Musovski and Anderson Julio each found the back of the net for RSL to force a draw at America First Field.

They also played to a draw in a Club Friendlies match on February 8.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Pulls Off Comeback, Forces Draw With Sporting KC

Real Salt Lake comes in after debatably the win of the season over LAFC in Hollywood on Sunday.

The win propelled them ahead of LAFC and into the second seed in the West.

With a record of 10-14-8, Kansas City sits in the 10th seed and hopes to make a late push to sneak into the playoffs.

RELATED: Late Arango Goal Gives Real Salt Lake Important Win Over LAFC

Real Salt Lake travels to Los Angeles for a game against the Galaxy on October 14. They conclude their season against the Colorado Rapids on October 21.

If the playoffs started today, RSL would play Pacific Northwest rival Portland in round one of the MLS Cup.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like RSL hosts Sporting KC? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2030 World Cup To Be Hosted By Spain-Portugal-Morocco With Three South American Countries Added

The 2030 men's soccer World Cup is set to feature games in six countries on three continents to celebrate the tournament's 100th anniversary.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Expects Recruiting Boost After NIL Truck Deal

Utah football expects recruiting boost after the Crimson Collective gifted their scholarship players a lease on a new truck as part of NIL.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lowe: Jazz Explored Jrue Holiday Trade

Before landing with the Boston Celtics, the Utah Jazz reportedly explored trade options for guard Jrue Holiday according to Zach Lowe.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Lauren Gustin Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition

BYU star is among the top players in the Big 12 Conference this season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Looking For Competition, Team Bonding In Hawaii

The Utah Jazz are looking to field a productive training camp in Hawaii as they prepare to open up the 2023-24 season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Receives 2024 Ram Trucks In NIL Deal

The 85 scholarship athletes for Utah football received a Ram truck as part of an NIL deal with the Crimson Collective and FTW360.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Real Salt Lake Hosts Sporting KC In Final Regular Season Home Game