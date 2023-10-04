Real Salt Lake Hosts Sporting KC In Final Regular Season Home Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake and Sporting KC will face off on Saturday in RSL’s final home game of the 2023 regular season.

Kansas City looks to win out and get into the playoffs while RSL attempts to secure its spot at the top of the West.

on saturday we wear red pic.twitter.com/Ha5KUnog8w — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 3, 2023

RSL, Sporting KC Attempt To Break Draw Streak

RSL and Kansas City have played twice in 2023. Both games ended in 2-2 draws.

They last played on July 12. After trailing 2-0 at halftime, Danny Musovski and Anderson Julio each found the back of the net for RSL to force a draw at America First Field.

They also played to a draw in a Club Friendlies match on February 8.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Pulls Off Comeback, Forces Draw With Sporting KC

rewriting the script pic.twitter.com/leDQCsXgJ8 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 3, 2023

Real Salt Lake comes in after debatably the win of the season over LAFC in Hollywood on Sunday.

The win propelled them ahead of LAFC and into the second seed in the West.

With a record of 10-14-8, Kansas City sits in the 10th seed and hopes to make a late push to sneak into the playoffs.

RELATED: Late Arango Goal Gives Real Salt Lake Important Win Over LAFC

There’s no holding back with this group pic.twitter.com/4P2rQCrV9P — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 4, 2023

Real Salt Lake travels to Los Angeles for a game against the Galaxy on October 14. They conclude their season against the Colorado Rapids on October 21.

If the playoffs started today, RSL would play Pacific Northwest rival Portland in round one of the MLS Cup.

Our path to the playoffs is getting clearer. Here’s how we could clinch tonight: — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 4, 2023

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like RSL hosts Sporting KC? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.