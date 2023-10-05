On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah man battles homelessness by serving up oatmeal and handshakes

Oct 4, 2023, 7:43 PM | Updated: 8:24 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY RAY BOONE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of us have been there: Passing by someone who’s homeless, not sure if we’re supposed to look, or if we should turn our heads. But if you ask one man from Bountiful, looking may be the most important part of what he does.

On the block just next to the Rio Grande building, it can be easy to judge. And sneaking a quick glance before averting your eyes may seem like the most appropriate thing to do.

People sit on the curbs. A few tents line the sidewalk. One person lays on a bare mattress. But Bruce Morrison looks closely, and may not see the same thing others do.

“Did they make some bad decisions?” he asked. “Yes. Decisions that led them to be on the streets? Yes. I’ve made bad decisions. Decisions I regret. Doesn’t make me better than them.”

On a Saturday morning, Morrison drives his pickup truck right down the block, and parks in the middle of the street. He and some friends unload some plastic tables, then drop large insulated containers on top.

“We’ve got sandwiches, oatmeal, and hot drink,” he shouts, before directing those nearby to a container of hot water for those who’d like to wash their hands.

It’s easy to judge Bruce, too — some may think he works for some sort of homeless outreach service. But the truth is, he’s just a regular guy with a job running an assisted living center.

A regular guy who came here four years ago to serve Thanksgiving dinner, and was absolutely terrified.

“We didn’t know if it was going to be violent, people angry with us,” Morrison said.

But the response he received is what’s brought him back, week after week.

“I feel safe here,” Morrison said. “I feel protected.”

He goes on to explain that he’s formed friendships with many of those he serves, and they’ve assured him he’ll always be safe and welcomed.

And you might want to judge those helping him, too. Stephanie Neider fills up cups with hot coffee — she doesn’t have a job helping the homeless either. She’s just someone who works for Morrison.

(Ray Boone, KSL TV) (Ray Boone, KSL TV) (Ray Boone, KSL TV) (Ray Boone, KSL TV) (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

Down on the end, scooping up oatmeal, is Florencio Martinez. He runs his own construction business. And the reason they’re both here is because they’ve both been here.

Both once battled homelessness themselves.

“I lived underneath 400 South,” Martinez said. “Slept underneath the bridge with a half gallon of whiskey or vodka a day. What you see out here was me. Ten, nine years ago.”

“You lose your husband, your house, your job, your everything, kind of end up on the street,” Nieder said.

“That tells you that every single person still matters, because they can change,” Morrison said.

But change isn’t easy. Change can’t just be bought with a cup of oatmeal. But for those serving it up, change can come —just by looking.

“My smiling face helps them,” Neider said.

“They lack self-confidence,” Morrison said. “And a lot of times, they got it from their upbringing. I think if we were able to fix self-confidence, you wouldn’t have a real homeless problem.”

Morrison believes his actions can go far beyond just spooning up some breakfast — which is why he does a lot more than just serving food.

He walks up to one tent, crouches down and asks a man if he’d like some oatmeal, then asks about his dog. He greets another, and asks how he slept last night. Neider and Martinez walk to the end of the block, checking to make sure no one missed out on the meal.

On a block like this one, judging is easy.

But if you ask Bruce Morrison, the most important thing he can do is look past the hardships they can’t hide, and simply see people.

“More than feeding them food, letting them know that they’re loved,” he said. “Let them know that they matter.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

After two moose were hit and killed in Park City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, a local activist group pl...

Shelby Lofton

Park City wildlife advocacy group asks UDOT to take action after two moose die in a single day

After two moose were hit and killed in Summit County on Sunday, an activist group pleads UDOT to finally take action. UDOT representatives say they have other factors to consider.

1 hour ago

Recovered roofing materials...

Dan Rascon

Nearly $40,000 in supplies stolen from roofer recovered at Sandy home

A major theft operation in Sandy ended with nearly $40,000 worth of construction material gone overnight.

2 hours ago

Josejavier "JJ" Hernandez (Courtesy Hernandez family)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Family of Herriman boy shares update after second-story fall

A Herriman family is hoping their little 5-year-old boy can recover after he fell out of a two-story window and landed on the pavement below.

2 hours ago

Shooting scene in West Jordan...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

2 arrested in shooting of 14-year-old boy in West Jordan

Two men have been arrested in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in West Jordan on Tuesday that police say may be gang-related.

4 hours ago

(Bountiful Police Department)...

Eliza Pace

Police seek missing and endangered Bountiful woman

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

4 hours ago

Uintah County Jail...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com 

Vernal officer hit by fleeing suspect, police say

A woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of hitting a Vernal police officer with her vehicle while trying to flee.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah man battles homelessness by serving up oatmeal and handshakes