On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

5 wounded as mass shooting at Morgan State University prompts hourslong shelter-in-place during homecoming week

Oct 4, 2023, 5:55 PM

Nouran Salahieh, Joe Sutton, Sara Smart and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN...

Nouran Salahieh, Joe Sutton, Sara Smart and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NOURAN SALAHIEH, JOE SUTTON, SARA SMART AND LAUREN MASCARENHAS, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Four students and another person were wounded when gunfire erupted outside a crowded homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore, police said, sending students on a dash for cover and a SWAT team into a dorm to hunt for suspects.

Hours after the Tuesday evening attack, police no longer believed it was an active shooter situation, though they hadn’t found any suspects and are still investigating, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a news briefing. There was no suspect description by early Wednesday.

There was more than one person with a weapon at the scene of the shooting, though investigators are still analyzing the ballistics to determine how many weapons were fired, Worley said.

The shooting likely stemmed from a dispute between two small groups, he said.

“One individual was a target of two individuals who had weapons. We don’t believe that individual was hit,” Worley said. “We believe the five victims who were struck were unintended targets.”

“We were outside of our coronation, basically they let out and everybody was leaving, and then we see two gunshots hit the front window and everyone just started running,” a student identified only as David, who lives at the historically Black college in northeast Baltimore, told CNN affiliate WBAL.

“It was chaos.”

The victims – four men and one woman, ages 18 to 22 – were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one has since been released, Worley said. Four are students, Morgan State University Police Chief Lance Hatcher said.

The nightmare unfolded as a popular homecoming week event was letting out – a violent disruption that marked one of at least 531 mass shootings with at least four victims so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and one of at least 17 shootings this year at a US college or university, including in North CarolinaOklahoma and Michigan.

“This is not just a Baltimore thing,” Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, told reporters overnight. “Any mayor in any city will tell you that we have a national problem with guns in the hands of people that should not have them, and we have to handle it in a national way.”

Scott said he does not believe the shooting was racially motivated at this time, noting that the investigation is ongoing. At Morgan State, all classes and activities were canceled for the rest of the week, school President David Wilson wrote in a Wednesday update.

“We strongly believe that this moment calls for reflection, thus allowing our students, faculty and staff the opportunity to focus on their mental wellness,” Wilson said.

And all activities around homecoming will be either canceled or postponed – the first time in history the university has taken such action – until the suspect or suspects are found “and brought to justice,” Wilson said.

Police warned the campus community to stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center. The Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping police search for shell casings and additional evidence, it said.

‘I just started fearing for my life’

The Murphy Fine Arts auditorium had been filled almost to capacity Tuesday evening for the crowning of Mr. and Miss Morgan State University – an event that draws families from all over the country, Wilson said, to the school where 9,000 students enrolled last fall.

“Our students at the end of that were headed over to the Student Center to rejoice and to enjoy themselves when this unfortunate situation erupted on the campus,” he said.

Then, gunshots rang out, one student recalled.

David initially thought it was fireworks, he said.

“Then real fear set in and then I realized … this could be an active shooter,” he told the station. “I didn’t know what was going on I just started fearing for my life like everybody else did.”

An upper-floor window of a student dorm was shattered, footage from CNN affiliate WJZ showed. The shooting unfolded outside a building, Worley said without elaborating.

Students and teachers were ordered to shelter in place for hours as the specialized police unit combed the dorm.

Another student, Jason, described struggling at first to reach his family by phone.

“You wanna come to university and feel safe … but things happen and it’s unfortunate that this has to happen with students,” he told WBAL.

“We didn’t open the campus up until our SWAT team had cleared the building where we thought the suspect may have run or where we thought the shot came from,” Worley said. “They cleared every single floor twice.”

The shooting occurred just days before a scheduled candlelight memorial service intended to honor university members who have died over the past year.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

NASA asteroid sample...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Pleasant surprise greets scientists opening asteroid sample dropped from space

Scientists have taken their first glimpse of a sample collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu — and stumbled upon a good bit more than they expected.

2 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of...

Associated Press

Biden suggests he has path around Congress to get more aid to Ukraine

President Biden said Wednesday there may be another way around Congress to continue to provide aid to Ukraine. He says he will discuss his plan in a major speech.

6 hours ago

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters hours after he was ousted as Speaker of the Hous...

Associated Press

These 8 Republicans stood apart to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

ep. Kevin McCarthy had support from 208 members of his conference to remain as House speaker. But it took only eight dissenters in his party to boot him from the job.

6 hours ago

The federal government will begin conducting a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System and Wi...

Catherine Thorbecke

America’s national emergency alert test is coming to your phone at 12:20 pm MT today: Here’s what you need to know

Today is the day for the U.S. government’s big emergency alert drill, which will send a test message to every TV, radio and cell phone in the nation.

8 hours ago

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson stands beside a photo of Duane "Keffe D" Davis during ...

Rio Yamat and Ken Ritter

Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting will appear in a court in Las Vegas

The man facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas 27 years ago is due to make his first appearance before a Nevada judge.

8 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks as he arrives for the second day of his civil fraud trial at N...

Michael R. Sisak, Bobby Caina Calvan and Jennifer Peltz

After judge’s rebuke, Trump returns to court for 3rd day for fraud lawsuit trial

Former President Donald Trump is back at New York civil fraud trial for a third day Wednesday after running afoul of the judge by denigrating a key court staffer in a social media post.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

5 wounded as mass shooting at Morgan State University prompts hourslong shelter-in-place during homecoming week