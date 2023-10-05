Family of Herriman boy shares update after second-story fall

On the Site:
Oct 4, 2023, 6:21 PM | Updated: 7:14 pm

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


HERRIMAN — A Herriman family is hoping their little 5-year-old boy can recover after he fell out of a two-story window and landed on the pavement below.

Wednesday afternoon, 11-year-old Anabella Hernandez shared photos of her smiling brother, Josejavier “JJ” Hernandez. She explained how the five-year-old boy is unconscious in the hospital.

“They don’t know what’s going on with J.J. yet, so they can’t tell if he’s surviving or not,” Ana explained, of what her parents are telling her.

Josejavier "JJ" Hernandez (Courtesy Hernandez family) Josejavier "JJ" Hernandez (Courtesy Hernandez family) Josejavier "JJ" Hernandez (Courtesy Hernandez family) Josejavier "JJ" Hernandez (Courtesy Hernandez family) Josejavier "JJ" Hernandez (Courtesy Hernandez family) Josejavier "JJ" Hernandez (Courtesy Hernandez family)

She said JJ suffered a brain bleed Tuesday after falling out of her bedroom wind. Ana explained that JJ was playing upstairs with their other sister, when all of a sudden, her sister started to scream.

“And then my mom comes into the house and says, ‘My baby just fell through a window!’ ” Ana recounted. “And I ran outside. And when I saw my little brother, I start screaming too.”

Ana said JJ was waving to a neighbor friend through the upstairs window, when the screen gave way. Their mother happened to be pulling in the driveway at the same time, Ana explained, and watched her son plummet to the pavement in the driveway.

Neighbors who heard the commotion rushed in to help. Ana said one neighbor was trying to calm down her mom, while another tried to calm her sister.

“And another one was giving JJ CPR while the ambulance was on their way here,” she said.

Ultimately JJ was air lifted to Primary Children’s Hospital, where Ana said her parents have been since Tuesday night. They hope he can recover, but they aren’t sure what things will be like long-term.

Ana and Herriman police urged parents to keep kids away from open windows, and to make sure windows are shut and locked. Herriman Police Department estimates JJ fell about 16 feet.

“It’s been tough because everyone is trying to pray for JJ,” Ana said. “So hopefully he like makes it out alive.”

