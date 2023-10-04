On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Officially Clinches Spot In 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

Oct 4, 2023, 10:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After a big win put Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference’s 2-seed on Sunday, the Utah club officially clinched a spot in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday.

Minnesota’s loss to LAFC secured RSL’s spot in the postseason.

Led by a first half hat-trick from Denis Bouanga, LAFC bulldozed the Loons 5-1 on Wednesday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Their victory mathematically secured a postseason berth for Real Salt Lake.

With just three games left in the season, Real Salt Lake boasts a record of 13-11-7, and currently are the 4-seed in the Western Conference standings.

After the summer months treated RSL well, they went through a bit of a rocky patch in the final quarter of the season.

After defeating LAFC on Sunday, Real Salt Lake rose up the West’s standings. They sat as low as sixth in the month of August but they climbed back to the top at the perfect time.

RELATED: Late Arango Goal Gives Real Salt Lake Important Win Over LAFC

Real Salt Lake will host Sporting KC on Saturday in what will be the final home game of the club’s regular season.

How To Watch RSL, Major League Soccer Games

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Real Salt Lake will play in MLS Cup Playoffs? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2030 World Cup To Be Hosted By Spain-Portugal-Morocco With Three South American Countries Added

The 2030 men's soccer World Cup is set to feature games in six countries on three continents to celebrate the tournament's 100th anniversary.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Hosts Sporting KC In Final Regular Season Home Game

RSL and Sporting KC will face off on Saturday in Real Salt Lake's final home game of the 2023 regular season.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Expects Recruiting Boost After NIL Truck Deal

Utah football expects recruiting boost after the Crimson Collective gifted their scholarship players a lease on a new truck as part of NIL.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lowe: Jazz Explored Jrue Holiday Trade

Before landing with the Boston Celtics, the Utah Jazz reportedly explored trade options for guard Jrue Holiday according to Zach Lowe.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Lauren Gustin Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition

BYU star is among the top players in the Big 12 Conference this season.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Looking For Competition, Team Bonding In Hawaii

The Utah Jazz are looking to field a productive training camp in Hawaii as they prepare to open up the 2023-24 season.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Real Salt Lake Officially Clinches Spot In 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs