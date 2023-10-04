Real Salt Lake Officially Clinches Spot In 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY – After a big win put Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference’s 2-seed on Sunday, the Utah club officially clinched a spot in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday.

Minnesota’s loss to LAFC secured RSL’s spot in the postseason.

GUESS WHO’S BACK pic.twitter.com/RxULI2DT9T — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 5, 2023

Led by a first half hat-trick from Denis Bouanga, LAFC bulldozed the Loons 5-1 on Wednesday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Their victory mathematically secured a postseason berth for Real Salt Lake.

With just three games left in the season, Real Salt Lake boasts a record of 13-11-7, and currently are the 4-seed in the Western Conference standings.

After the summer months treated RSL well, they went through a bit of a rocky patch in the final quarter of the season.

After defeating LAFC on Sunday, Real Salt Lake rose up the West’s standings. They sat as low as sixth in the month of August but they climbed back to the top at the perfect time.

RELATED: Late Arango Goal Gives Real Salt Lake Important Win Over LAFC

Real Salt Lake will host Sporting KC on Saturday in what will be the final home game of the club’s regular season.

on the grind 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/d5VLyw8yK8 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 5, 2023

How To Watch RSL, Major League Soccer Games

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Real Salt Lake will play in MLS Cup Playoffs? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.