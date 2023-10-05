On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Waiting For NCAA Waiver On Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr.

Oct 5, 2023, 10:11 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has put the status of Kansas transfer Marcus Adams Jr. in the hands of the NCAA.

Adams, a heralded recruit in the 2024 class, transferred from Kansas and briefly committed to Gonzaga before ending up at BYU. That busy summer resulted in two undergraduate transfers. Plus, the move from Gonzaga to BYU took place after the transfer portal deadline.

So that means the availability of Adams playing this year is in the hands of the NCAA.

“It’s in process right as we speak,” said BYU assistant coach Nick Robinson. “In terms of Marcus’ waiver, that’s really up to the NCAA.”

BYU basketball continues to wait for NCAA decision on Marcus Adams Jr.

BYU basketball and the NCAA aren’t a great combination. Just look at what happened to Yoeli Childs over “paperwork” in the summer of 2019, Nick Emery going to Harry Potter world at the end of the Dave Rose era, and BYU’s history in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Also, it doesn’t help BYU’s cause that the NCAA seems to be getting stricter with these waivers.

Look at how the NCAA handled the ruling for North Carolina football player Tez Walker. A rule not in place when Walker entered the portal ultimately dinged his eligibility for this year. That led North Carolina football coach Mack Brown to take the NCAA to task with a strong statement.

These NCAA waivers are always a crapshoot.

If Adams isn’t given a waiver, he would debut in the 2024-25 season. That was initially when he would join a college basketball program as a high school prospect in the 2024 class. Instead, he decided to reclassify from the 2024 class to 2023 and sign with the Kansas Jayhawks out of Narbonne High in California.

Regardless, BYU coaches see a lot of potential in the 6-foot-8 forward.

BYU assistant on Adams: “He’s got a chance to be a really good player”

BYU is still waiting to get Adams playing on the court. Assistant coach Cody Fueger told KSL Sports that Adams, who has a boot on his right foot, should return in “a week or two.”

Fueger was someone that Adams credited as a big reason for him signing with BYU out of the Transfer Portal in September.

“First off, our players were incredible on [Marcus’] visit, spending time with him and showing him exactly who we are as a program and our team culture,” Fueger said to KSL Sports. “Coach Pope, you know, he’s unbelievable with these recruits and all of our players, so Marcus fell in love right away. … Marcus is a really great kid; he’s young, he’s got to mature a little bit more. But he’s got a chance to be a really good player.”

During Adams final season at Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California, he averaged 28.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Check Out Utah Football’s Reactions To NIL Truck Reveal On Social Media

The University of Utah football team was surprised with leases for 2024 Ram trucks and the moment the players found out was priceless.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 9 High School Football Picks

Week 9 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind's picks.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Officially Clinches Spot In 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

After a big win put Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference's 2-seed, the Utah club officially clinched a spot in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoff.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2030 World Cup To Be Hosted By Spain-Portugal-Morocco With Three South American Countries Added

The 2030 men's soccer World Cup is set to feature games in six countries on three continents to celebrate the tournament's 100th anniversary.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Hosts Sporting KC In Final Regular Season Home Game

RSL and Sporting KC will face off on Saturday in Real Salt Lake's final home game of the 2023 regular season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Expects Recruiting Boost After NIL Truck Deal

Utah football expects recruiting boost after the Crimson Collective gifted their scholarship players a lease on a new truck as part of NIL.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

BYU Waiting For NCAA Waiver On Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr.