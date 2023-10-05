KSL Sports Rewind: Week 9 High School Football Picks

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 9 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind’s picks.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks ahead of Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah.

Last week, Litster went 6-6 and is 45-34 overall, while Stewart finished Week 8 with a 9-3 record and is 52-27 overall.

For a full breakdown of each pick, check out the video at the top of the story.

East @ West

Litster: West

Stewart: West

Bingham @ Corner Canyon

Litster: Corner Canyon

Stewart: Corner Canyon

Pleasant Grove @ Skyridge

Litster: Skyridge

Stewart: Skyridge

Lone Peak @ Lehi

Litster: Lehi

Stewart: Lone Peak

Kearns @ West Jordan

Litster: West Jordan

Stewart: West Jordan

Roy @ Bountiful

Litster: Roy

Stewart: Bountiful

Timpview @ Maple Mountain

Litster: Timpview

Stewart: Timpview

Summit Academy @ Providence Hall

Litster: Summit Academy

Stewart: Summit Academy

Snow Canyon @ Dixie

Litster: Snow Canyon

Stewart: Dixie

Orem @ Springville

Litster: Orem

Stewart: Springville

Canyon View @ Richfield

Litster: Richfield

Stewart: Richfield

Salem Hills @ Timpanogos

Litster: Timpanogos

Stewart: Timpanogos

