KSL Sports Rewind: Week 9 High School Football Picks

Oct 5, 2023, 10:12 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 9 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind’s picks.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks ahead of Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah.

Last week, Litster went 6-6 and is 45-34 overall, while Stewart finished Week 8 with a 9-3 record and is 52-27 overall.

For a full breakdown of each pick, check out the video at the top of the story.

East @ West

Litster: West
Stewart: West

Bingham @ Corner Canyon

Litster: Corner Canyon
Stewart: Corner Canyon

Pleasant Grove @ Skyridge 

Litster: Skyridge
Stewart: Skyridge

Lone Peak @ Lehi 

Litster: Lehi
Stewart: Lone Peak

Kearns @ West Jordan

Litster: West Jordan
Stewart: West Jordan

Roy @ Bountiful 

Litster: Roy
Stewart: Bountiful

Timpview @ Maple Mountain

Litster: Timpview
Stewart: Timpview

Summit Academy @ Providence Hall

Litster: Summit Academy
Stewart: Summit Academy

Snow Canyon @ Dixie

Litster: Snow Canyon
Stewart: Dixie

Orem @ Springville

Litster: Orem
Stewart: Springville

Canyon View @ Richfield

Litster: Richfield
Stewart: Richfield

Salem Hills @ Timpanogos 

Litster: Timpanogos
Stewart: Timpanogos

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Bountiful High School, where the Redhawks will host the Roy Royals. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, October 6. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 9 High School Football Picks