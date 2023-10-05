Check Out Utah Football’s Reactions To NIL Truck Reveal On Social Media

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah football team was surprised Wednesday afternoon with leases for 2024 Ram trucks and social media captured the player’s priceless reactions.

The massive effort- 85 trucks for the Utes’ 85 scholarship players was put together by the Crimson Collective and FTW360. It was a historic moment for Utah Athletics and its growing presence in the new NIL world.

The only caveats of the deal are that the players need to have a good driving record, be willing to promote awareness of the Utah Crimson Collective and need to give back to their communities through service. If they check those boxes off, the players get to enjoy a 2024 Ram Big Horn 1500 Truck with the lease and insurance paid for by Collective donors.

Utah Football Reacts To NIL Truck Reveal On Social Media

Naturally, the Utah players were beyond excited and grateful for the trucks the Crimson Collective, FTW360, and their donors are providing. Check out an assortment of their reactions on social media below.

Crazy opportunity for our guys today thanks to @UtahCrimson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/neK5D0bEAv — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 4, 2023

All about the players. 85 trucks. 85 guys. We are so proud to support this NIL opportunity for the @Utah_Football team. #utahcrimsoncollective #ourtownourteam @officiallyyjay1 pic.twitter.com/UEnaos4VyE — Utah Crimson Collective (@UtahCrimson) October 4, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Crimson Collective (@utcrimsoncollective)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huu Tran (@huutransuperman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah Update: Just in time for winter 😉❄️ gotta love it!! @CrimsonConnectU @Utah_Football — MB1 (@milesbattle2) October 5, 2023

🙌 Thank you so much to @UtahCrimson for this incredible opportunity for our players! pic.twitter.com/BwhMmaYMA2 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 4, 2023

