Suspected avian botulism outbreak kills thousands of waterfowl in Utah, wildlife officials say

Oct 5, 2023, 11:04 AM

Several dead waterfowl are spotted at Willard Spur Waterfowl Management Area in Box Elder County in...

Several dead waterfowl are spotted at Willard Spur Waterfowl Management Area in Box Elder County in mid-September. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say thousands of birds are believed to be dead from a suspected avian botulism outbreak. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

BRIGHAM CITY — A string of recent waterfowl deaths in Utah are believed to be caused by an avian botulism outbreak, prompting state wildlife officials to issue a safety reminder to hunters Thursday ahead of this year’s hunt that begins this weekend in northern Utah.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials say the suspected outbreak is believed to have impacted “tens of thousands” of birds along the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, as well as the Harold Crane and Willard Spur waterfowl management areas by the Great Salt Lake’s northeast corner. They add that they don’t have an exact number of deaths because of the “particularly large number of birds” involved.

The division also released a video showing multiple dead birds within the region’s wetlands.

Biologists with the division first spotted dead and sick birds while touring both the Willard Spur and Harold Crane waterfowl management areas by Willard Bay in Box Elder County during tours of both areas in mid-September. The region is known for attracting millions of migratory birds every year.

Several of these birds were collected, where they came back negative for highly pathogenic avian influenza — an outbreak that has impacted many bird species across the U.S. since it was first noticed at the start of 2022. The negative tests led biologists to believe the birds died of avian botulism instead, though final tests are still pending, wildlife officials said.

Avian botulism typically occurs when low oxygen levels and warm water temperatures in a body of water produce Clostridium botulinum during the summer and fall, which is often fatal when a bird consumes it, state wildlife officials explained. Avian outbreaks usually don’t lead to human illness, though.

Jason Jones, the division’s waterfowl coordinator, said wetland managers “strive to make adjustments” to water flow in areas to help minimize the impacts when botulism develops.

“Many of the waterfowl management areas were originally created to reduce the botulism outbreaks that occurred along the river deltas a century ago,” he added.

Thursday’s update comes after the division issued a reminder to hunters earlier this week to look out for harmful algal blooms while out on the hunt. Algal bloom advisories remained in place at two dozen bodies of water across Utah at the start of this week.

With with suspected avian botulism outbreak, they are also asking hunters to take extra precautions if they encounter sick or dead birds:

  • Do not touch sick birds and don’t try to catch them and do not feed them. Keep a safe distance away to avoid stressing them further.
  • While the risk of avian botulism transmitting to humans is low, hunters should only harvest waterfowl that are actively flying, as this means the birds are likely healthy.
  • Do not harvest or consume birds that appear sick or weak if possible. Heat will denature the toxin, so cook meat thoroughly.
  • Keep your dogs away from sick, dead or dying birds, as botulism can affect dogs if they consume the meat.
