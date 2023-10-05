On the Site:
Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit Discuss Utah Football’s NIL Trucks

Oct 5, 2023, 11:36 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football made a splash in the NIL world on Wednesday by giving all 85 scholarship players a lease on a 2024 Ram Big Horn 1500 Truck.

It was a big enough deal that some of college football’s most prominent talking heads- Pat McAffee and Kirk Herbstreit talked about it on the Pat McAffee podcast Thursday morning.

The first words out of McAffee’s mouth on the topic, “absolutely brilliant” while Herbstreit noted how “cool” NIL can be despite some of the confusion surrounding it.

85 scholarship athletes for Utah football received 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn trucks as part of an NIL deal with the Crimson Collective and FTW360 in a surprise Wednesday afternoon.

The caveats are that the players need to have a good driving record, be willing to promote awareness of the Utah Crimson Collective and need to give back to their communities through service. If those boxes are checked off, the players will get to enjoy a 2024 Ram Big Horn 1500 Truck with the lease and insurance paid for by Collective donors.

 

“This is huge for our players, huge for recruiting going forward,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said yesterday. “It’s getting national attention and again, it’s a real leg-up in recruiting which is what it is all about.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit Discuss Utah Football’s NIL Trucks