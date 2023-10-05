Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 9
Oct 5, 2023, 11:40 AM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Friday, October 6 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Roy @ Bountiful
Here is more information on how to watch Roy @ Bountiful.
KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show
Snow Canyon @ Dixie (The Fan Sports Network)
Pine View @ Crimson Cliffs (The Fan Sports Network)
Hurricane @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)
Bear River @ Ridgeline (Bear River Live)
Cedar Valley @ Wasatch (Sting TV)
Bingham @ Corner Canyon (Charger TV)
Timpview @ Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork 17)
Morgan @ Ogden (Morgan Sports Network)
Granger @ Cyprus (Cyprus Hudl)
Taylorsville @ Hunter (Hunter Hudl)
Duchesne @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)
Milford @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)
Gunnison Valley @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)
Canyon View @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)
Manti @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)
Spanish Fork @ Payson (TeamHive.live)
North Summit @ Millard (TeamHive.live)
San Juan @ Delta (TeamHive.live)
Parowan @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)