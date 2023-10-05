On the Site:
Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 9

Oct 5, 2023, 11:40 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Friday, October 6 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Roy @ Bountiful

Here is more information on how to watch Roy @ Bountiful.

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show

Salem Hills @ Timpanogos

Lone Peak @ Lehi

American Fork @ Westlake

Pleasant Grove @ Skyridge

Snow Canyon @ Dixie (The Fan Sports Network)

Pine View @ Crimson Cliffs (The Fan Sports Network)

Hurricane @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)

Bear River @ Ridgeline (Bear River Live)

Cedar Valley @ Wasatch (Sting TV)

Bingham @ Corner Canyon (Charger TV)

Timpview @ Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork 17)

Morgan @ Ogden (Morgan Sports Network)

Granger @ Cyprus (Cyprus Hudl)

Taylorsville @ Hunter (Hunter Hudl)

Duchesne @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)

Milford @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)

Gunnison Valley @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)

Canyon View @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)

Manti @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)

Spanish Fork @ Payson (TeamHive.live)

North Summit @ Millard (TeamHive.live)

Carbon @ Juab (TeamHive.live)

San Juan @ Delta (TeamHive.live)

Parowan @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)

KSL 5 TV Live

