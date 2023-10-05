On the Site:
Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #13 Jeff Hornacek

Oct 5, 2023, 11:43 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 13 is guard Jeff Hornacek.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Jeff Hornacek’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 13 – Jeff Hornacek

Acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Jeff Malone, the 1994 trade for Hornacek proved to be one of the most consequential roster moves in franchise history.

After developing into an All-Star early in his career with the Phoenix Suns, Hornacek provided much-needed support to the Jazz’s backcourt as both a scorer and playmaker.


Hornacek’s floor spacing was a significant upgrade over previous Jazz shooting guards, and his veteran leadership paired well with the Hall of Fame combination of John Stockton and Karl Malone.

Over six and a half seasons with the Jazz, Hornacek averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 42 percent from three.

Hornacek is largely credited with pushing the Jazz over the hump in the Western Conference and helping the team qualify for the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.

The guard ranks among the Jazz’s top ten all-time in assists (seventh), steals (seventh), steals per game (eighth), true shooting percentage (sixth), offensive rating (sixth), win shares (sixth), and is the franchise’s leader in both three-point and free-throw percentage.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season. You can see the full list here.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

