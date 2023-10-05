On the Site:
Hunter High School entered lockout protocol Thursday

Oct 5, 2023, 2:11 PM

Hunter High School went into lockout protocol on Thursday due to a suspicious activity being inves...

Hunter High School went into lockout protocol on Thursday due to a suspicious activity being investigated near the school. (Hunter High Wolverines | Facebook)

(Hunter High Wolverines | Facebook)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Granite School District officials say Hunter High School has entered lockout protocol Thursday afternoon due to a suspicious activity happening near the school. The lockout has since been lifted.

According to Ben Horsley, spokesman for the Granite School District, the lockout is precautionary. He says Granite police are investigating a situation near the school. And to ensure that situation doesn’t come to the school, the lockout was put in place.

Horsley says the incident being investigated by police involves juveniles. However, he isn’t sure if they are students.

Just after 2 p.m., the district announced that the lockout had been lifted. School was released at its usual time of 2:10 p.m.

The district issued the following statement.

Again, there was never a direct safety threat to the school-this protocol was precautionary in nature. Thank you for your patience & support as we work to keep our students & school safe.

