Hunter High School entered lockout protocol Thursday

WEST VALLEY CITY — Granite School District officials say Hunter High School has entered lockout protocol Thursday afternoon due to a suspicious activity happening near the school. The lockout has since been lifted.

According to Ben Horsley, spokesman for the Granite School District, the lockout is precautionary. He says Granite police are investigating a situation near the school. And to ensure that situation doesn’t come to the school, the lockout was put in place.

Horsley says the incident being investigated by police involves juveniles. However, he isn’t sure if they are students.

Hunter High has entered Lockout protocol due to suspicious activity in the area. Check here for updates: https://t.co/H7qfkEoZmZ Hunter High ha entrado en protocolo de bloqueo debido a circunstancias sospechosas en el área vecina. Actualizaciones: https://t.co/H7qfkEoZmZ pic.twitter.com/9vEya2zSra — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) October 5, 2023

Just after 2 p.m., the district announced that the lockout had been lifted. School was released at its usual time of 2:10 p.m.

The district issued the following statement.

Again, there was never a direct safety threat to the school-this protocol was precautionary in nature. Thank you for your patience & support as we work to keep our students & school safe.

Read more: