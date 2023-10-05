On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Women’s Basketball Picked Low In Big 12 Preseason Poll

Oct 5, 2023, 1:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – It’s no surprise, but BYU women’s basketball will have low expectations in their inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

The Big 12 unveiled the 2023-24 preseason poll on Thursday. It was selected by the 14 coaches in this year’s Big 12 and BYU was picked to finish 11th out of 14 teams.

The good news for BYU is that they were the highest-rated newcomer in the conference. All four new programs (BYU, Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF) were picked in the bottom four spots. UCF was tabbed to finish last.

BYU women’s basketball picked to finish 11th

BYU is entering its second season under head coach Amber Whiting. Last year’s group started slow but showed progress over the season. They finished with a 16-17 record and a first-round exit in the WNIT.

“We are a team that has a nice mix of veteran leadership and young talent that I think can surprise some people,” Whiting said. “This conference is stacked with talented, veteran teams which means that every game is going to be a battle. I love how our team has developed throughout the summer and I’m excited to see what they can do when we take the floor next month.”

It’s a big jump for BYU going from the WCC to the Big 12. They will rely heavily on preseason All-Big 12 selection Lauren Gustin to lead the way. Gustin was the top rebounder per game nationally last season (16.7 per game).

Preseason Big 12 favorite Texas features ex-BYU star

The preseason favorite in the Big 12 Conference this season is Texas.

Texas won the Big 12 regular season title last year for the first time since 2004. The Longhorns return a loaded roster that features preseason Big 12 player of the year Rori Harmon and ex-BYU guard Shaylee Gonzales.

RELATED STORIES

Last season, the Big 12 Conference produced six teams in the NCAA Tournament. Plus, the WNIT Champion Kansas Jayhawks.

Behind Texas in the preseason poll is Baylor, then following the Bears are the Jayhawks.

Kansas State, Oklahoma, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State round out the top half of the preseason poll.

BYU opens the regular season on November 7 at Montana State. The Big 12 opener is December 30 against TCU in Ft. Worth.

2023-24 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

1. Texas (12 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (2)

3. Kansas

4. Kansas State

5. Oklahoma

6. Iowa State

7. Oklahoma State

8. West Virginia

9. TCU

10. Texas Tech

11. BYU

12. Houston

13. Cincinnati

14. UCF

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #13 Jeff Hornacek

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 13 is guard Jeff Hornacek.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 9

Week nine streaming schedule for the 2023 high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit Discuss Utah Football’s NIL Trucks

Utah football made a splash in the NIL world on Wednesday by giving all 85 scholarship players a lease on a 2024 Ram Big Horn 1500 Truck.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Check Out Utah Football’s Reactions To NIL Truck Reveal On Social Media

The University of Utah football team was surprised with leases for 2024 Ram trucks and the moment the players found out was priceless.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 9 High School Football Picks

Week 9 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind's picks.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Waiting For NCAA Waiver On Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr.

BYU hoops continues the waiting game for Kansas transfer Marcus Adams Jr.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

BYU Women’s Basketball Picked Low In Big 12 Preseason Poll