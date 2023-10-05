On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Vernal woman accused of hitting officer booked on suspicion of 20 potential charges

Oct 5, 2023, 2:13 PM | Updated: 2:43 pm

Uintah County Jail...

A woman was arrested and booked into the Uintah County Jail after police said she hit an officer with her vehicle while trying to flee. (Uintah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Uintah County Sheriff’s Office)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM 


KSL.com

VERNAL — A Vernal woman is in jail accused of hitting a police officer with her SUV, hitting another police vehicle, hitting a parked car that her ex-husband was hiding behind and leading officers on a chase while going 100 mph.

Additional details of Tuesday night’s confrontation involving Shiloh Dawn Virginia Wyasket, who turned 34 on Wednesday, have been released in a police booking affidavit.

Vernal police were called to a “domestic disturbance” at 153 E. 600 North about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Wyasket’s ex-husband told officers they were having dinner and consuming alcohol when Wyasket became upset after something he said, the affidavit states.

Wyasket poured a bottle of alcohol over her ex-husband’s head, and he then walked outside the residence to remove himself from the situation, the affidavit says.

“He then noted Shiloh attempting to light something on fire,” while showing police a burnt piece of paper, according to the affidavit. “(He) stated he did not know if Shiloh was attempting to light him or the house on fire.”

While hiding outside, Wyasket also smashed a TV inside the residence, police said.

The first arriving officers saw Wyasket get into her Dodge Durango. An officer pulled in front of the SUV with his patrol car in an attempt to block her.

“Shiloh then put the vehicle in gear and turned hard into the parked vehicle to the right of her vehicle. Shiloh struck the parked vehicle and moved it several feet. (Her ex-husband) had been hiding behind the vehicle Shiloh struck and was thrown to the ground when the vehicle was struck,” according to the arrest report.

As an officer approached the driver’s side window to order Wyasket to stop, “Shiloh then turned hard to the left, striking me with the driver’s side of her vehicle. (Another officer) was behind me, exiting his patrol car as he arrived on scene. Shiloh accelerated toward (the officer), who jumped back into his patrol vehicle and narrowly avoided being struck by Shiloh,” the affidavit alleges.

Wyasket fled the scene and officers pursued her. She stopped at the intersection of Vernal Avenue and Main Street, but police say she put her vehicle in reverse and hit a patrol car behind her. She then took off again, allegedly going more than 100 mph. About 3 miles later, Wyasket stopped on the front lawn of a residence where she was eventually taken into custody. Police also discovered that two of her children had been in the back seat of the Durango.

Wyasket was booked into the Uintah County Jail for investigation of 20 potential criminal charges, including aggravated arson, three counts of assault on a police officer, failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, two counts of child abuse and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury.

According to court records, Wyasket was charged with aggravated assault in March of 2022 after allegedly assaulting the same victim, but the case was later dismissed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Hunter High School went into lockout protocol on Thursday due to a suspicious activity being inves...

Mark Jones

Hunter High School entered lockout protocol Thursday

Officials say Hunter High School went into lockout protocol on Thursday afternoon due to the investigation of a suspicious activity near the school.

58 minutes ago

When the moon crosses between Earth and the sun during an annular solar eclipse, a signature "ring ...

Ladd Egan, KSL TV and Ashley Strickland, CNN

How to see the last ‘ring of fire’ eclipse in Utah until 2046

An annular solar eclipse will make its appearance in the skies over North, Central and South America on October 14, creating a singular spectacle for those in its path — and a rare opportunity for scientists.

2 hours ago

Several dead waterfowl are spotted at Willard Spur Waterfowl Management Area in Box Elder County in...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Suspected avian botulism outbreak kills thousands of waterfowl in Utah, wildlife officials say

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say thousands of birds are believed to be dead from a suspected avian botulism outbreak first detected a few weeks ago.

4 hours ago

Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court...

Associated Press

Scottish authorities sign extradition order for US fugitive accused of faking his death

Scottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah.

6 hours ago

Emergency vehicles in Taylorsville on Oct. 4, 2023. A man, who police say was intoxicated, was shot...

Josh Ellis

Man shot, killed by police after domestic violence situation in Taylorsville

One man is dead following a police standoff and shooting in Taylorsville late Wednesday night.

9 hours ago

Melissa Zinsky and her son Zack rewatch the video that went viral of Zack being pushed up against t...

Debbie Worthen

Ogden High School use-of-force incident spurs investigation

Ogden police are investigating the use of force in an incident where a student at Ogden High School was caught on camera being pushed up against the lockers by an officer.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Vernal woman accused of hitting officer booked on suspicion of 20 potential charges