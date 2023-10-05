How To Stream, Listen To Utah Jazz Games

On the Site:
Oct 5, 2023, 2:43 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz officially announced their schedule to stream and listen to games during the 2023-24 NBA season.

While broadcasts will be shown on KJZZ-TV, fans can also stream Jazz games using Jazz+, and listen to games on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone, with some games being simulcast on KSL NewsRadio.

In September, the organization revealed Jazz+, the streaming service that allows fans within the local broadcast territory to view games on their smart devices.

How To Stream Utah Jazz Games

Jazz fans within the local broadcast territory looking to steam Jazz games this season can subscribe to Jazz+.

The team will offer multiple options for fans looking to subscribe to the Jazz+ service.

A yearly subscription will cost $125.50, while fans can purchase the service on a monthly basis at a price point of $15.50. Fans looking only to purchase individual games can do so for $5 each.

Utah Jazz Plus Price Guide

The Jazz will launch a Jazz+ app on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung ahead of the first regular season game on October 25.

The app will not be available on those providers during the preseason.

Fans can subscribe to the service now through the website at nba.com/jazz/jazzplus.

Those looking to stream Jazz games outside of the local broadcast territory can subscribe to NBA League Pass with package options of $99.99, and $149.99 for premium access.

Fans only wanting to follow one team on league pass who are outside of the Jazz local broadcast territory can subscribe to team pass for $89.99.

Craig Bolerjack, Thurl Bailey, and Holly Rowe will once again anchor the Jazz television broadcast team for play-by-play and commentary this season.

Alema Harrington and Mike Smith will man the televised pre-, half, and postgame shows.

KJZZ-TV is available via over-the-air antenna, or on Comcast, DirecTV, and DISH.

Fans with Jazz+ subscriptions can opt to view the Spanish-language TV commentary during a live game stream.

Nelson Moran will be joined by Isidro Lopez, play-by-play commentator, and analysts Dan Clayton and Carlos Artiles during the Spanish broadcasts.

How To Listen To Utah Jazz Games

Fans looking to listen to Jazz games this season can do so on 97.5 FM The KSL Sports Zone as well as 1280 AM.

Nearly 30 regular season games and all Jazz playoff contests will also be broadcast on KSL NewsRadio.

NBA League Pass subscribers are also qualified for NBA League Pass Audio.

David Locke will return as the Jazz radio play-by-play voice with Ron Boone offering radio commentary.

Jake Scott will host the Jazz pre-game, halftime, and post-game radio shows along with former BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb.

The Spanish broadcast will be live on Latino 106.3 FM (KBMG).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

